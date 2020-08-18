Last Updated:

Pune Police Organises 'cyclothon' To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention

From raising awareness about COVID-19 to now suicide prevention, Pune Police reaffirmed stance of being there for the public yet again by organising a cyclothon

Pune Police

From educating people about the precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic to now suicide prevention, Pune Police reaffirmed its stance of being there for the public yet again by organising a ‘cyclothon’. In Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III with Pune Police officers and at least 28 Special Police Officers (SPOs), a cyclothon was organised to raise suicide prevention awareness amid the gloomy times. Pune Police also shared the images from the event on its official Twitter handle on August 16. With hashtags ‘No to Suicide’ and 'Pune Police for you’, the law enforcement officers called for the people to reach out to them for assistance. The post has already garnered hundreds of likes that show members of Pune Police riding a bike while wearing a facemask amid the coronavirus outbreak.  

Netizens laud the initiative’

Several internet users took to Twitter to laud the Pune Police for raising awareness about suicide and mental health. One of the Twitter users even noted that the suicide rate in the nation is ‘very alarming’ as many people are now viewing taking their own life as a solution to their problems. Many others offered to participate in such activities for ‘great cause’ and others thanked the Pune Police for raising the issue including the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health in Pune.

