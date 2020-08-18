Pune Police Organises 'cyclothon' To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention

From educating people about the precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic to now suicide prevention, Pune Police reaffirmed its stance of being there for the public yet again by organising a ‘cyclothon’. In Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III with Pune Police officers and at least 28 Special Police Officers (SPOs), a cyclothon was organised to raise suicide prevention awareness amid the gloomy times. Pune Police also shared the images from the event on its official Twitter handle on August 16. With hashtags ‘No to Suicide’ and 'Pune Police for you’, the law enforcement officers called for the people to reach out to them for assistance. The post has already garnered hundreds of likes that show members of Pune Police riding a bike while wearing a facemask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A #Cyclothon was organized today in the Deputy CP Zone-3 by our officers and 28 SPOs to create awareness about suicide prevention.



Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist!



Say #NoToSuicide by reaching out to us!#PunePoliceForYou pic.twitter.com/vTWQmxwoc8 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 16, 2020

Read - Pune Police Warn Against Fake News, Urge People To 'verify Facts Before Forwarding'

Read - Pune Police Urge All To Stay Indoors Amid Pandemic Using A Scene From 'FRIENDS'

Netizens laud the initiative’

Several internet users took to Twitter to laud the Pune Police for raising awareness about suicide and mental health. One of the Twitter users even noted that the suicide rate in the nation is ‘very alarming’ as many people are now viewing taking their own life as a solution to their problems. Many others offered to participate in such activities for ‘great cause’ and others thanked the Pune Police for raising the issue including the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health in Pune.

It is welcome to see such initiatives by @PuneCityPolice for #SuicideAwareness 👏👏 https://t.co/BaoJTwqUOG — Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, Pune (@MimhPune) August 16, 2020

So thankful for the gesture, really appreciate it. — Dinesh Gajbhiye (@gajbhiye) August 16, 2020

Congratulations Pune police — Subhash Gaikwad (@Subhash93587881) August 17, 2020

Excellent intiative — Sanjay A Sayani (@SanjayASayani) August 16, 2020

Pune Police has set up a right example for others to follow



Jai Hind — Rahul Sharma 🇮🇳 (PK) ↙️ (@SensibleOfficer) August 16, 2020

Truly engaging and motivating — Arun kumar shukla (@ashukla1981) August 17, 2020

Read - Pune Police Share Witty COVID-19 Advisory Using Starbucks Reference, Netizens Amused

Read - Pune Police Share Video Saluting Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | Watch