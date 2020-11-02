COVID-19: Video On ‘how To Open Door’ Amid Pandemic Leaves Netizens In Splits

As several states across the US implemented the health safety protocols to combat a fresh surge of the COVID-19 cases, a comical video on how to safely open the door to keep infection at bay has amused the internet. Shared on Instagram by user @tjblk, the footage that has garnered over 30,000 likes, depicts a man demonstrating several hilarious ways from ‘Mission Impossible’ style to ‘Ariana Grande’ to open the door in public places without actually touching the handle with bare hands. “The 8 ways to open a door during a pandemic,” read the caption of the video.

As the clip opens, a masked man can be seen employing various funny techniques to pull the door and enter the store without the risk of contaminating his hands. In the first shirt-up attempt, he grabs the handle using the front of his t-shirt and quickly slips inside the store in order to avoid catching any germs on his hands, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Scientists have repeatedly advised avoiding touching the common surfaces as it may be contaminated and one possibly can get COVID-19 via surface contamination, for instance, touching doorknobs and then one’s face, eyes, or mouth.

Netizens relate to ‘Ariana Grande'

In the hilarious depiction, the man shows several ways people have been opting to get inside the doors, some barely touching, others pulling the door, and instantly sanitizing the hands, while some were also seen pushing the doors with their leg then running to the side to enter. Demonstrating the funny styles that were titled as “karate kid”, “Mission Impossible”, “Jedi Master” among others the man perfectly aced some popular techniques used amid the pandemic.

However, the internet was left in split at “ the Karen” style where the man totally removes his mask, throwing it in the air, and enters the store touching the handle with his bare hands, casually. Many related themselves to ‘Ariana Grande’ or a ‘Jedi Master’ as the footage triggered laughter across the Internet.

