Dog's Plan For ‘audacious Food Heist’ Leave Netizens Amused, Call For 'canine Cops'

In what is being called an ‘audacious’ food heist, two dogs were caught red-handed stealing food off the kitchen as humans were away. In a footage shared by Twitter user Paul Bronks, the pet canine masterminds take counter surfing to a whole new level after they employ stealthy artifice and schemes to commit the recorded food larceny. “Disturbing footage as criminal mastermind engages unwitting accomplices in audacious food heist,” wrote Bronks, sharing the nearly 6-second clip that has amassed close to 101.8k views.

In the clip that has triggered hilarious reactions on social media, the two opportunist dogs can be seen plotting to get their paws on the edibles placed on the kitchen worktop. Meanwhile, they are joined by the third canine, a corgi that scoops in and jumps atop the two to swiftly reach the food neatly without leaving any evidence behind. The thief-minded dog can be seen grabbing food with his mouth as it wiggles its ears, and tail, cautions about not spilling the grubs on the counter. Meanwhile, the other dogs inspect the surrounding area of any humans presence or eyewitnesses as the third pooch stands on top of them, stealing like a pro.

Breaking News: Disturbing footage as criminal mastermind engages unwitting accomplices in audacious food heist.



📹: Imgur user AjKaramba pic.twitter.com/KDQ1FyDkM9 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 29, 2020

Crime in 'broad daylight'

Aghast at the mastermind plan hatched by the delinquent dogs at food theft, users swarmed in the comments thread to express an opinion about the unattended plate’s theft. “CCTV footage obviously,” one pointed out, as the area appeared clear whilst the canines quietly stole food. “Organized crime in broad daylight. These gangs are getting bolder & bolder,” another said. Several users pinpointed the corgis being mostly the leader of the pack in plotting food crimes. “They must be members of MuttS-13!” One other wrote. “Look ‘boosting’ dog gives at the end,” laughed another at the footage. “They look like witting accomplices to me,” agreed one more.

This has got a need for an @MrAndrewCotter commentary all over it. — Christopher Wright (@cmgw) October 29, 2020

Where are the canine cops when you need them? — Nancy Hibberd (@cinequeen1) October 30, 2020

The “oh yeah and what are you going to do about it?” look in the eye ... — Lynsey Beauchamp (@LynseyBeauchamp) October 29, 2020

This is the breaking news I like! — Kam (@kamcahill) October 29, 2020

My goodness!! Naughty but very clever. — Irene gibson (@Irenegi06544342) October 30, 2020

Teamwork makes the dream work! — Emersome (@wertgbn) October 29, 2020

But, did he share the loot?😄 — Pjones (@Kypattycakes) October 29, 2020

Teamwork 😂😂 — Mia M. 🎃 (@miam_333) October 30, 2020

