Father Struggles To Keep Toddler Triplets Away From Fridge, Video Melts Hearts

A hilariously cute video of a father facing a tough time to keep toddler triplets away from the fridge has surfaced on the internet. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip shows a man struggling to keep his crawling triplets from accessing the open fridge. Nanda even called triplets ‘a blessing’ during the COVID-19 lockdown as they can keep the parents ‘busy indefinitely’.

The short clip was initially shared by the mother of the triplets, Maria Mekebri, on Facebook. Maria in the caption said that Xavier, the dad, was called into the kitchen for help as the toddlers kept crawling to the refrigerator one by one. In the clip, one can see Xavier moving one of the kids away from the refrigerator, while another one crawling right back towards it. Maria recorded the video and while the father can be heard laughing, he can also be seen struggling to keep the triplets away.

Having triplets is a blessing during this lockdown💕💕

Can keep you busy indefinitely.. pic.twitter.com/ASmSzoNQ9o — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 8, 2020

READ: Eco-friendly Bamboo Tiffin Boxes Produced By Manipur Organisation Impresses Internet

READ: Wimbledon Shares Endearing Moment From 2017 Ladies Doubles Match

Netizens call it ‘good exercise’

Shared just hours ago, the video has already been viewed over 1,000 times. With several comments and over 200 likes, netizens said that the father had a ‘good workout’ session. One internet user wrote, “10000 steps just attempting to make breakfast,” while another added, “Such cuties!!!” One user even said, “Them babies were hungry”.

Wow 😯....I have always said having three little dogs was like having 3 toddlers to look after ....not sure now,you’ve been truly blessed🥰🐾🐾🐾 — Joanne Johnson (@JoanneJ96366976) July 8, 2020

READ: Good News: From Drones Lighting Sky To Innovation By IITians, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

No gym subscription required here 🏃‍♀️ — Lyn Murtagh (@Murtagh71) July 8, 2020

Good exercise 😂 — MLK (@MLK77837996) July 8, 2020

READ: Seattle: Teenagers Discover Suitcase With Mortal Remains While Making A Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.