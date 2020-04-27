COVID-19 Crisis: US Woman Hangs Face Masks On 'giving Tree', Netizens Laud Her Kindness

Owing to a shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman from Iowa in the United States has been lauded for giving them out to anyone in need. A Lisbon resident, Deb Siggins, reportedly made hundreds of face masks and has been hanging them on a ‘giving tree’ for neighbours and healthcare workers to pick from.

According to an international media report, Siggins started with making masks when a local hospital asked for donations due to a shortage of PPE. Siggins donated nearly 100 masks to the hospital, followed by which her friends and relatives requested her to make the protective gear for them as well. The 55-year-old has so far made approximately 400 masks.

READ: Photos Of Peacocks Lazying Around In Empty Office Spaces Wins The Internet; See Pic

‘Kindness at its best’

Due to the social distancing advisory by the government, Siggins could not hand out the masks directly to people. Therefore, she decided to hang them on a nearby tree so that people could take it as and when they please. As per reports, the tree was later dubbed as ‘giving tree’ by residents staying nearby. Her gesture was lauded on several social media platforms as well.

now this look like Compassion and the Love of God for people. May you be Blessed for your Love of people. I salute and applaud your act of kindness to humanity — Gary Hughes (@Prophet_G) April 22, 2020

READ: Good News: Penguins 'jump In Joy' & Italians Mark Liberation Day With 'Bella Ciao'

“A community angel!” — Liz Lujan (@LizLujan20) April 22, 2020

Kindness at its best — Tweet_Reviews00 (@reviews00) April 22, 2020

Another woman, Jackie Eaton, also helped people living in Cumberland by proving them with home stitched face masks. Similar to Siggins, Eaton also started hanging masks on a ‘giving tree’. With the help of authorities and volunteers, she has been hanging more masks at a monastery. Her kindness was even lauded by the mayor of the city.

This community keeps showing up for each other. Jackie Eaton reached out to see if she could do a giving tree at the Monastery. We loved the idea. She recruited volunteers & today it became official.



If you need a mask - these were made with care. pic.twitter.com/uYQxG1EuIU — Mayor Jeff Mutter (@CumberlandMayor) April 25, 2020

READ: Mizoram Man Shows Off His Samurai Moves During Storm, Internet Calls Him 'legend'

READ: UK Home Secretary Criticised For 'boasting' About Low Crime Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.