Photos Of Peacocks Lazying Around In Empty Office Spaces Wins The Internet; See Pic

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, as several animal sightings have become routinely, a picture of four peacocks sitting on the table casually at an office at the local car garage has astonished the internet. Shared by a user named Natalie Worrall, the picture was explained saying that the birds are a regular visitor in the village and roam freely without worrying about human interruption. Several users have since posted their pictures in which they can be seen wandering carefree afield. She added saying in the caption that one of the peacocks was an albino, who liked to hang out with the rest three.

We have four friendly peacocks who roam around our village. One of them is albino and since lockdown they are wandering further afield with people posting photos on Facebook of their latest visit! Here they are visiting an office at the local car garage! pic.twitter.com/Yrzld2PZXn — Natalie Worrall (@NatsWorrall) April 22, 2020

Natalie was responding to a post by another user who tweeted about the magpies trespassing her garden while she was “enjoying the food outside”. Several users poured in the comments narrating experiences of how the animals had taken over their territory with hilarious comments and pictures.

A while back I couldn’t work out what flappy fucker was being a greedy guts and eating all the food we were putting out on the bird table. Until one morning I looked out the window and saw this. pic.twitter.com/rdsGdfFZD1 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 22, 2020

We get loads of goldfinches too, don’t seem bothered by the magpies. This one flew into the window last week and knocked himself out! He was fine after a little time in a dark box. pic.twitter.com/nWj0xtep07 — Sarah Rosser (@SarahSnakepit) April 22, 2020

Here’s our Frank the pheasant walking by as we’re having our coffee pic.twitter.com/75tmbnxs4M — Peter Seth (@PeteSeth) April 22, 2020

Molly and Mugabe Magpie harassing Coriolanus Crow pic.twitter.com/rV0Q1w4zVv — Chris Cunningham (@ChrisCu10106064) April 22, 2020

I've got a great pair of tits in my garden! Daughter has named them Bluey and Bubble pic.twitter.com/y2o4IVnvu4 — Elly (@Ellyhawk) April 22, 2020

Wild boars run free

Earlier, in one such video, a baby swine was seen meandering carefree on the empty streets accompanied by wild adult pigs. While some called the bunch of little wild pigs “baby pumbas”, the others agreed that the world was indeed theirs to rule at this time.

Humans in lockdown...

Wild boars on look out😊 pic.twitter.com/oJ78UFQxa5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

