Netizens Turn Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur Walk’ Into Hilarious New Meme

Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious video of husband Virat Kohli on social media in which the Indian cricketer can be seen imitating the walk of a dinosaur. The video immediately went viral and netizens have now turned Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ into a meme which is making people laugh out loud.

Here’s the video:

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

From Kohli featuring in the song ‘It’s magic’ of film Koi Mil Gaya to turning into the dinosaur of Google Chrome’s T-Rex game, the internet is flooded with hilarious memes and edited videos. Check out some of the memes:

when anushka's internet goes down pic.twitter.com/0pw6fkRCiM — Fake Ad Co (@thefakeadco) May 20, 2020

Virat stop copying our Alien pic.twitter.com/OJcce54k5e — XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) May 20, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been interacting with fans and keeping them entertained with their interesting social media posts. Anushka Sharma has been promoting web series Paatal Lok, which she has produced, through her social media handles. She has been seen sharing memes based on the web series and has been keeping her fans entertained.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banarjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee among others. The show has received an overwhelming response from all nooks and corners and Sharma has credited the entire team, led by screenplay writer Sudeep Sharma, for show’s success.

