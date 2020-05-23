Elephant Spotted Messing Around With Car In Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown; Watch

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, animals are taking to streets in towns and cities to reassert their dominance. In the latest video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, an elephant can be seen messing around with cars in what seems to be a highway in Uttarakhand. "New security at place. Tusker taking a thorough search of the vehicles. From Uttarakhand," Susanta captioned the video. The elephant in the video can be seen putting its tusk inside the car while people record from a safe distance.

The video has garnered more than 4,300 views with over 380 likes since it was shared on Twitter on May 23. The 27-second long clip is attracting a lot of reactions on social media with people even calling it extortion by the giant tusker. One user wrote, "Sir, looks more like hafta collection." Another commented, "Police should employ tuskers to control the traffic!" A user named Nausheen Khan wrote, "With humans at home during #lockdown, elephants have done a great job in keeping regular checks!"

People also raised some important queries regarding what and what not to do while encountering dangerous wild animals. Some also asked whether staying calm in the situation would help in getting rid of the animal.

Ever since the lockdown has begun, animals have started to venture out on streets as people still confined inside their homes. Pictures and videos showing civet, deers, elephants, Kashmiri goats and other animals taking the streets in different parts of the world had been doing rounds on social media for a long time now.

