'Art Of Quarantine': Creators Add Social Distancing Twist To Famous Paintings

Jeff Roy and Drake Paul, two art enthusiasts have given ‘creativity during quarantine’ a whole new meaning. The duo has created a photo-series wherein they have reimaged famous artworks according to their perspective of the current scenario. The paintings hosted on a website named, ‘The Art of Quarantine’ show characters from famous paintings pushed to the background according to the new social distancing and lockdown measures.

'Stay home'

The reinvented artworks include paintings by the global artist including Leonardo da Vinci, Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Edward Hopper, Grant Wood, Rene Magritte, Georges Seurat amongst others. From the reincarnated version of Mona Lisa to Wanderer above the sea of fog, have a look at all the paintings here:

