Billie Eilish's Journey To Become First 17-year-old Artist To Have No. 1 Album

Billie Eilish is considered by fans and critics alike to be one of the most talented singers of this generation. She has established herself in the industry by working on valuable projects like No Time To Die's title song. Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? managed to get critical acclaim and also got the singer a set of 5 Grammys. Her album and fan reactions only show a significant rise in her musical career. She managed to dominate the top stops of music trending lists across the globe. Her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Is certainly a special one as it not only got Billie the fame needed but also made her the first 17-year-old artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 album. Read more about Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During the start of 2019, Eilish's EP Don't Smile at Me reached 1 billion streams on the music streaming app, Spotify, which made her the youngest artist to top 1 billion streams on a project. The same month, Eilish released Bury a Friend and When I Was Older from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Billie claims that When I Was Older is a track heavily inspired by the 2018 film Roma. Her Bury a Friend also dominated the number 14 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In the same year, Eilish was also featured in a Youtube documentary mini-series, A Snippet Into Billie's Mind. She then released another single from the album, Wish You Were Gay, that also debuted and took up the top spots in a number of different musical trending lists and was also certified platinum by the RIAA.

More about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish rose to stardom by getting initial recognition received on the music app Soundcloud. Billie’s track, Ocean Eyes, has was picked up by Interscope Records. A number of radio channels also noticed Billie tracks and managed to get the mainstream recognition she needed. But it was her debut album that got the real fams and recognition. Billie managed to win 5 Grammy Awards with just a single album, which is not common especially for artists her age.

