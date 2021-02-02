Crippled Dog Starts Walking Again After Therapy In THIS Emotional Video; Netizens React

Animal videos, especially dog videos are followed by millions of netizens from all over the world, who watch their videos as a source of fun and entertainment. Dog videos are known to go viral each and every day across all social media platforms. Many of those videos are often hilarious and delightful to watch, but some of the videos are also emotional and heartfelt. One such video has gone viral on social media, in which a woman is seen training and helping a dog walk again after it lost the ability to do so – have a look at it.

Woman helps physically challenged dog to walk again

The video was shared by a popular American basketball player who is retired, named Rex Chapman. The minute-long video shared by him shows a woman taking several measures to ensure that the dog finds the ability to walk again. According to the tweet that was posted along with the video, the dog had become physically challenged and unable to walk due to an illness. The first few seconds of the video showed how clearly the dog was unable to use its feet to even stand up, let alone walk around.

It can be then seen how the lady was making the dog do several exercises and stretches to get its legs working again. The short video soon shows some progress, how the dog began standing up on her own, even while struggling. Proper physiotherapy was given to the dog, as it made attempts to start walking once more. Treats were offered to him as well, as a motivation to start walking around on his own, which seemed to work well in the video. The end of the video showed how he eventually started walking in a park on its own.

Many netizens started posting all kinds of delightful messages in the replies. Many were seen talking about how “amazing” the video is and how it made their day. Some of them were even thanking Rex for posting this video. Many such emotional yet delightful dog videos are thus posted on social media on a daily basis.

