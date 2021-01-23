This Dog Waited For Days To Meet Sick Owner Outside A Hospital In Turkey

In a heartwarming incident, a dog sat outside a hospital for six days, where its owner was admitted after falling sick. According to the Associated Press, when a man named Cemal Senturk was taken to a hospital, his dog, Boncuk followed him to the facility and kept waiting for six days until he was finally released. The incident, which reportedly took place in Turkey on January 14, is melting the hearts of people on social media.

According to the report, after the hospital staff noticed the dog outside the facility, they informed the family of Senturk, who came and took Boncuk from the spot. The dog somehow managed to escape and came to the hospital again. This happened multiple times and on each occasion, the dog just refused to leave the spot until its owner came out. Senturk also tried to comfort Boncuk into leaving the place as he communicated with the canine from his hospital window, but all in vain.

Murat Ercan, the hospital's international patient center director, while speaking to CNN, said that the hospital staff developed a special relationship with the dog as they fed it and took care of it till the time it stayed outside the hospital. Senturk reportedly met Boncuk after he was discharged from the hospital on January 20. Senturk met his dog, who has been with him for nine years, outside the hospital gate, where it had been waiting for six days.

'Man's best friend'

Netizens were immediately reminded of the famous Japanese dog Hachiko as they hoped Boncuk is reunited with her owner soon. The internet celebrated as news of Boncuk reuniting with Senturk emerged.

Heartwarming story..dog waited outside hospital in Turkey for almost a week until owner released after treatment for a brain condition Boncuk, the dog, followed the ambulance & kept vigil outside hospital entrance. Was overjoyed when reunited with owner. Man's best friend 💕 pic.twitter.com/1rBkdBzmdV — Chris (@Chris08505199) January 23, 2021

This adorable dog walks to the hospital every day and sits outside, waiting to see his hospitalised owner. Look at his reaction when he gets the chance to see him. Credits -CBS News pic.twitter.com/wl3j1W0acR https://t.co/wl3j1W0acR — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 22, 2021

Reading about how a dog called Boncuk ran after the ambulance and kept vigil outside a hospital in Turkey for a week until his owner got released from hospital. Said the dog was overjoyed when his owner appeared after a week. A wee good news story. 🙂 — Jen (@tdunne888) January 23, 2021

On Jan. 20, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk, when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on the day and returned home with Boncuk. https://t.co/EWCMRiUV6O — ponta_fujii (@FujiiPonta) January 22, 2021

