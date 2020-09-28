Video Of Four Boys Performing ‘pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope’ Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video featuring an ‘unbelievable’ skipping stunt performed by four boys has taken the internet by storm. Zorawar Singh, who bagged a Guinness World Record title for skipping while wearing skates, has yet again left netizens amazed with his unusual yet innovative formations, with the help of his three friends. The clip shared on Instagram shows the group of men skipping in amazing formations.

The video begins with four men in the frame holding two skipping ropes. Two men are seen sitting on the shoulders of two other people who are standing on the ground. Eventually, the boys start skipping in perfect synchronisation and after some time the men can be seen getting down and breaking into a dance-like skipping routine.

The caption of the post read, "Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime. With 6 Years of dedicated hard work. Amazing Jump Rope #talent is being showcased by us now”.

Netizens amazed

Shared on September 25, the clip has left internet user baffled. The stunt has promoted several reactions and has garnered over 2,300 likes. While one user wrote, “Sir you are really amazing,” another called the group ‘champions’. Instagram users flooded the comment sections with all sorts of emotions.

