Spain: Red Wine Floods Street After Tank Breakage In Winery, Netizens Say '2020 Continues'

A video of 10,000 gallons of red wine flooding a town in Spain after a tank breakage in the winery has left netizens baffled. In viral footage that is now circulating online, a stream of red wine can be seen gushing out at a rapid speed from the tanks installed at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Villamalea, Spain. The spill engulfed the nearby streets, submerge the winery’s tractors. A local Spanish radio broadcaster Albacete originally posted the footage with a caption, "Blowout of a 50,000-liter wine tank at BodegasVitivinos, Villamalea.”

Villamalea, Spain:



2020 continues to flex.



Blowout of a red wine tank at Bodegas Vivitinos vineyard... pic.twitter.com/ao5eQb9nKF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

While the nearly 49-second footage has been circulating around Twitter, it was also shared out of the official handle of Rex Chapman. “2020 continues to flex,” he wrote in the caption. In the clip, a huge pouring of the red liquid could be seen spewing from one of the tanks. Commenters compared the footage with a scene from the Hollywood flick The Shining wherein one of the character visions an elevator gushing with bloodstream. Many others insisted that the town dwellers must rush to the site with tumblers. “A minute of silence for so many days and nights of happiness that will not be possible,” a user wrote. “Holy God, what a waste,” another said. “Unfortunate, what more surprises will 2020 have for us?” Said a third.

Wait 5 mins you’ll see 1,000 housewives face down in it like fish 😂 — Nauseated Nihilist (@DogsAreCooler) September 26, 2020

Just when you think 2020 is done with us......it comes for the wine. 😩 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 25, 2020

Oh no there goes the prices.... also why isn’t anyone standing under there with buckets 😫😫 — Deja Jolie-Whiskey in a tea cup. (@dejajolie) September 25, 2020

Oh my goodness...not a thing you can do to stop it. What a shame. — Brigante (@BriganteUSA) September 25, 2020

Now we know where the ghostbusters river of slime came from. pic.twitter.com/Dc2YYFhcdc — ey (@eylbca) September 25, 2020

It's all good, It's been a rough year for ole Mother Earth, She needs a drink too.😜



Bottom's Up. — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) September 26, 2020

Choco-chip rain in swiss town

In a similar kind of incident, residents in a small Switzerland town were startled to witness a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Hollywood flick scene after they found the city covered in fine cocoa powder and choco-chips instead of snow. Reason being, ventilation malfunction at the Olten factory of Lindt Chocolate manufacturing. Chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli notified that a default in the ventilation for a line of roasted cocoa chocolate led to cocoa powder pouring across the area due to heavy winds as videos flooded the social media.

