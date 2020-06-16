Crow Disposes Plastic Litter Into Recycle Bin, Netizens Stunned

A video of an incredibly smart bird doing its part to help save the planet by disposing the non-biodegradable litter into the recycling bin has got the internet re-evaluating their contribution towards the environment and society. Shared by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 11-second footage that resurfaced shows a responsible raven named ‘Mischief’ that collects an empty plastic drinks pet bottle into its beak and deposits it into yellow coloured recycle can at Disney’s the Animal Kingdom in Florida.

While the video accumulated over 16000 views, it certainly got the internet upset about the man-made plastic trash being a serious problem that degrades the environment. “All we have to do is ape animals & birds in protecting nature,” a commenter suggested, intrigued by the bird. “Wow, a recycling crow or raven,” pointed out the other, while the others called the bird’s act “brilliant”. The footage was originally shared by Tyler Hendley on Facebook, who wrote, “A raven was caught collecting a plastic bottle and putting it in a recycling bin. If a bird can do it, you can do it!"

Further, a corvid expert Kaeli Swift wrote on Twitter that many such birds had been trained to perform the action. “The idea that corvids can be trained to pick up and dispose of garbage is no surprise,” she wrote in a post, sharing the video. She shared a blog about a hooded environmentalist crow snacking from a paper plate and then fly over and drop it in the bin. Another post shows that the bird Mischief was trained by handler Page at World Bird Sanctuary.

But it’s also been done before. You may remember the captive rooks that were trained to pick up trash and were then able to successfully do so at the French theme park Puy du Fou. https://t.co/UVe5GWF4U5 — Kaeli Swift, Ph.D. (@corvidresearch) August 22, 2019

Trained to pick up pieces of garbage

Corvids, the family of birds that includes crows, rooks, ravens, and magpies, are intelligent birds. They have been deployed by a theme park in France to collect discarded trash and pick up pieces of garbage, dispose inside a box that releases a treat each time rubbish is deposited, as per a report. “Academy of Falconry”, a school dedicated to corvid birds trains them in garbage collection. The trash-happy rooks “work” four days a week under the close watch and supervision of a falconer. Swift pointed out that the raven probably flew to its watcher after the cleanliness deed.

