Water Oozing Out From A Tree Bark Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch Video

An ‘incredible’ video of water pouring out from the ‘crocodile bark tree’ has left several internet users amazed. Shared by retired IFS Officer Digvijay Singh Khati on June 14, the video shows a forest official hacking the bark of the tree with the help of a sickle after which water can be seen streaming out of it. In the short clip, one can also see several other officials washing their hands and drinking the oozing water.

Terminalis tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances. pic.twitter.com/DbbsBns94Z — Digvijay Singh Khati (@DigvijayKhati) June 14, 2020

Netizens call it ‘magic in a tree’

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. With over one lakh views and nearly 3,000 likes, the clip has garnered several reactions. While some Twitter users informed that the “accepted name is Terminalis elliptical”, others also asked the forest official to share how to stop the spill out. One user wrote, “Jungle survival best example”. Another also added, “Nature has many ways for helping tribals”.

Sir thanks for sharing this unique physiological phenomenon, please also share how to stop this spill out of tree sap so it will not damage tree. — Shyam S. PHARTYAL, Ph.D. (@shyamphartyal) June 14, 2020

😳Magic in a tree... That's the second Kalpavriksha...or Jalvriksha. https://t.co/by4tcYeArO — PA181013 (@pa181013) June 15, 2020

Incredible! Shows how 'living' ecosystems are. https://t.co/ssTrJQ0gyF — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) June 14, 2020

Lovely — Santhana Lakshmi Shanthi Arcot (@shanti_arcot) June 14, 2020

Incredible. Thanks for sharing — ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନୀ ଓଡ଼ିଆ (@Swabhimanodia) June 14, 2020

Amazing tree — 🇮🇳 Himanshu kanani 🚩🚩 (@Himaanshu_patel) June 14, 2020

Amazing nature... — The Boss 😎 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 (@Power79646739) June 14, 2020

