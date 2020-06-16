Adorable Video Of Animals Feeling Empathy, Love Leaves Netizens Emotional

A video compilation of animals feeling empathy, love with the humans, or otherwise prove that they have consciousness is now giving internet food for thought. Captioned as, “If they hadn't recorded it, no one would believe it” the footage was shared on Facebook by Derrick Monasterio which depicts that animals show no fewer emotions than the humans upon certain circumstances as they display affection and social connection.

In the 3 minutes 3-second-long video, which has accumulated over 745k likes and nearly 13k reactions, instances of animals getting cozy with humans either as a display of indebtedness or simply as a kind gesture has stunned internet. A user wrote, “This is what Life is all about! Love and compassion” after watching the awe-inspiring clip which opens with a tiny sparrow perched in the palm of a woman. The woman attempts to make the bird take its flight but as she releases the bird to fly, it returns in her palm, burying itself in an adorable gesture.

Further, in the clip, a baby goat jumps on the driver’s seat anxious to meet his human as the man opens his car gate. In another display of unbreakable bond, the porcupine strolls behind a boy on the road alongside woods as the two “unusual” friends go for a walk. Interestingly, the porcupine follows exact same trails behind the lad as he walks ahead so that he does not lose the sight of his little human companion. “There's just something special about the bond between a young boy and his porcupine,” wrote a user.

Animals show "true meaning of life"

Another hilarious segment shows a Gander standing patiently as the dog curls up on top of it comfortably for a nap, which depicts their lifelong friendship as the gander is seemingly very co-operative. While another Gander cuddles beside the little boy as the two are asleep in a vivid display of the pet’s fondness of his human buddy. In another enriching visual, two chimpanzees play along as one sits on the swing and the other propels, both seemingly enjoying like children at play in the amusement parks. “Animals show the true meaning of life and that it doesn't matter how different you are you can still get along with each other.” wrote a user on the clip.

Further, an “amazing little puppy” saddled and mounted a pony with its own fashionable bandana and putting on a “sassy little cowboy hat”. A woman can be seen caressing a Cheetah as it hugs her. “It's so nice to watch love with animals and humans! Why can't humans with humans do the same? Too much hate in the world. I'm tired of living the way it is,” another user pointed out.

