11-year-old's cover of 'Crush' by Polyphia takes internet by storm

An 11-year-old girl's attempt at singing a track by Polyphia is doing rounds on social media. In a recent video that was shared on Reddit, the girl is seen excitedly playing a cover of Crush from the album Renaissance. Even though the little girl could not play the track perfectly, her efforts did not go waste as she received a good deal of appreciation. Her brother and mother also joined the little one as she dedicatedly played to the track on her electric guitar.

Video goes viral

Li-sa-X shared the 4-minute-long video on her Youtube channel that has a subscriber count of more than 88,200. In the video, the 11-year-old can be seen with her guitar, dedicatedly playing the track "Crush". Besides her is her brother who accompanies her sister with his guitar. The whole set not only includes the duo, but also their mother accompanying her children on piano.

Read: Coronavirus: Cleaning Staff Girl Receives Applause From Doctors, Video Goes Viral

Read: COVID-19: 92-year-old Becomes Internet Sensation After Singing Wartime Songs

Read: Anne Hathaway Shares Video Of UK Family Singing A Parody Song From Les Miserables

Since posted, the video has collected over 11,52,000 views on YouTube and more than 15,000 likes. The video of the girl was also shared on Reddit describing that the girl managed to destroy the track. Netizens, however, kept the little one's motivation high by leaving a good deal of comments under the video, appreciate her efforts and dedication in such a young age.

One redittor commented: "Such a great band, cant wait for the next album!", while another wrote: "Awesome!". Highly impressed, one redittor praised the girl, commenting: "I can’t even imagine how much she practised to be this good at 11. It’s taken me years and years and I’m still not as good as her" and another user defied the title saying: "Come on she's not that bad".

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: US Doctor Sings John Lennon's 'Imagine' To Cheer People; Watch

Read: Coronavirus: Cleaning Staff Girl Receives Applause From Doctors, Video Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.