COVID-19: 92-year-old Becomes Internet Sensation After Singing Wartime Songs

Amid all the crises across the world regarding the coronavirus infection, a beautiful video of 92-year-old Arthur Cook singing carols and wartime songs is spreading smile on the Internet. After hearing the melodious voice of the old man in the video, the netizens expressed their happiness of watching the clip which is just dripping love and spreading positivity during the time of the outbreak.

Cook has become the Internet sensation

The 92-year-old Arthur Cook has now become an Internet sensation after videos of him singing wartime classics to cheer people up during the coronavirus outbreak went viral all across the social media. Cook's daughter, Carol-Ann Smit filmed and compiled all the crooning videos of her father and shared it on Facebook which is garnering hits and comments from people all across. From the videos, it seems that Cook is a passionate singer and nothing in this world could ever shatter his spirits of singing his heart out and express his emotions well.

'A rockstar'

Cook's crooning videos are now receiving a lot of love online from his friends and family all across. On Facebook, they have collected hundreds of comments, with many thanking the father-daughter duo for brightening their days. One of the users called him a star and thanked him for his beautiful voice which has spread positivity in this panic-stricken moment. Another user expressed her happiness of watching the video which has made her smile today and thanked Arthur for his renditions. The videos are spreading positivity when there is panic among people because of coronavirus.

