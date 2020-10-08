How It Started Vs How It's Going Meme Fest Ft Bale, Vardy And Fans' Hilarious Take Online

The How it started vs How it’s going meme has taken over social media, with several netizens catching onto the fad. Even sports teams have gotten into the act, with Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League India’s accounts sharing their take on the How it started vs How it’s going meme. After the meme went viral, several football fans shared their own versions, which has elicited some hilarious reactions.

How it started: How it's going:



Does @vardy7 have the craziest rise of any footballer? 😳 pic.twitter.com/r5WWNVXRFR — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 7, 2020

What is How it started vs How it’s going meme?

The meme trend began recently, with many users using the How it started vs How it’s going meme to spread the news of positivity and hope. The How it started vs How it’s going meme involves two images. While the first one shows how a particular situation started, the second picture depicts how the situation eventually turned out to be like.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/qugOj3O2iP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 7, 2020

Also Read: Gareth Bale Cuts Ties With Wife's Grandparents Following Major Drugs Feud?

How it started memes with football references flood the internet

After the How it started meme trend went viral, many football fans and teams took it up as well. Premier League club Tottenham were one of the first who posted their own How it started vs How it’s going meme. Taking to Twitter, Tottenham posted two pictures of Gareth Bale. The first one is from the Welsh winger’s first stint at the club, while the second picture is a more recent one in which Gareth Bale is seen training after returning to the club.

Also Read: Man United Board Failed To Sign ANY Of Solskjaer's Targets, Including Sancho And Grealish

Another viral How it started meme making the rounds featured Premier League striker Jamie Vardy. Notably, Jamie Vardy is known for his meteoric rise from playing non-league football to winning the title with Leicester City in just a few years. Despite making his Premier League debut at 27, Jamie Vardy has scored more than 100 goals in the league.

Sharing their version of the How it started vs How it’s going meme, the official handle of the International Champions Cup posted the Jamie Vardy meme. The Twitter post featured the two pictures of Jamie Vardy playing non-league football and then winning the Premier League’s golden boot, as it paid tribute to one of the craziest journeys in world football.

Also Read: Gareth Bale Injury News: Mourinho Hands An update On Winger As Giggs Snubs Wales Selection

How he started as a player

How it's going ,he is now a manager

Keep it up more 🏆 ........@Arsenal pic.twitter.com/nx7yREmYWq — UniQueskye (@hrm_uniqueskye) October 7, 2020

Many other fans hopped onto the How it started vs How it’s going meme trend, sharing their own versions. Arsenal and Chelsea fans shared their own How it started memes featuring former players Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, who are now managing the clubs respectively. Many football fans also shared How it started memes to look back at the careers of successful footballers, with many sharing Lionel Messi’s pictures from his younger days and clips of his current trophy cabinet. Several others also used the viral How it started meme to troll Manchester United, as they claimed that the club does not hold legendary status any more.

Also Read: Man United Hierarchy ‘convinced’ Amad Diallo Is One Of The Best Young Players In The World

Image Credits: Jamie Vardy Instagram, Tottenham Twitter