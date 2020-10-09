'How It Started Vs How It’s Going' Trend Breaks Internet; Netizens Share Humble Beginnings

A new trend on Twitter called ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ urges netizens to share images of their beginning, in comparison to what they have achieved or where they are in present. From career accomplishments to relationship accomplishments, netizens are sharing all that they have attained in years. Various famous personalities also indulged in this trending, urging netizens not to give up and inspiring them.

The new Twitter trend

Flooded with the ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ posts, Twitter has presently become a wholesome platform where people are sharing their career trajectories, relationship goals and also life with their pet. Official Twitter handle of football team Liverpool became a part of this trend when they shared its career growth, inspiring millions. IPL team Mumbai Indians also shared Sachin Tendulkar’s career graph in two images where he can be seen holding a trophy. Not just known figures but various other people also shared their career graphs in two images.

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/635iOJHLhs — Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) October 7, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/qugOj3O2iP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 7, 2020

How it started. vs How it's going pic.twitter.com/G5jwrDluAe — J.Featherstone (@j_featherstone_) October 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/4eKQyVHwKK — تنوير (@TanveerJeewa) October 8, 2020

Many couples took over to Twitter and participated in this trend, showing their accomplishments. Giving couple goals, the comment section of such posts were filled with heart emojis. Few couples have also shared screenshots of their first chat on social media with an image of the recent times.

27 years strong.....



How it Started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/iKhXBGjARf — Mrs. Tonya (@ItsMrsTonya) October 8, 2020

How it started Vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/gs9EvOIlOk — Asiaaaaa (@_asiamonaee) October 8, 2020

How it started vs how it’s going 🤯👀#MrNoGame 😂 pic.twitter.com/eZ6mdUIPKL — Connor Swift (@ConnorSwift123) October 7, 2020

How it started VS How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1conCfdk9a — JAYDA WAYDA (@waaydamin) October 7, 2020

How it started vs how it’s going 😛😛 pic.twitter.com/MnYf0iAENL — Mrs Bitches (@puploliguatd) October 8, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/Nailedbylyds/ConnorSwift123)

