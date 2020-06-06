Baroda Women's Team Gets Anju Jain, Devika Palshikar As Coaches After Atul Bedade's Axing

Following the axing of head coach Atul Bedade earlier this week, Baroda Cricket Association announced that former India players Anju Jain and Devika Palshikar would be joining the women's side as support staff. Anju Jain was named as the batting & wicketkeeping coach while Devika Palshikar was named the Bowling & fielding coach, BCA secretary Ajit Lele confirmed, according to PTI. However, the BCA is yet to announce a replacement for the position of the head coach and the management believes the two newly appointed coaches can take care of the side's needs.

READ | PT Vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live

Anju Jain, a veteran cricketer whose career with the national side spans for over for 12 years for India, has led the squad in the 2000 World Cup. She later began her coaching stint. Her last stint was with the Bangladesh women's team. Palshikar, a leg-break bowler, represented India in a lone Test and 15 ODIs.

READ | Rohit Sharma Recalls Shikhar Dhawan Fooling Tamim Iqbal By His Singing Abilities In 2015

BCA axes Atul Bedade

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sacked former India player Atul Bedade from the post of women's team coach while withdrawing his suspension on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by some players. The development was confirmed by BCA secretary Ajit Lele to PTI on Wednesday. The matter came up for discussion during the Apex Council meeting held on Tuesday. Bedade was suspended earlier in March this year, till further inquiry after multiple players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

READ | Suresh Raina Reveals How Good A Cricketer Irfan Pathan Was At The Peak Of His Career

A complaint was received against Mr Atul Bedade, Head coach senior women's team. A preliminary enquiry was conducted by the CEO and Sr. Manager HR in the matter," BCA stated in a release. "During the Apex Committee meeting held on June 2, 2020, the issue was discussed and CEO and Sr Manager HR were called to explain the details of investigation and their recommendations. "Based on the details provided to the Apex Committee, it was resolved by the Apex Committee that his suspension stands withdrawn," the release further stated.

READ | CAB Decides To End Domestic Season, To Start With Fresh Season Once Game Resumes

Image credits: PTI