Good News: 5 Heartwarming Stories To Lighten Up Your Mood Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to tighten its grip worldwide and news mostly consists of the increasing cases and casualties in over 200 countries which have been impacted, Google trends revealed that “good news” searches are at an all-time high since 2004. Since the beginning of 2020, from predictions of World War III, natural disasters and now a pandemic which has infected more than a million people in the world. The statistics show that since January 2020, the search rate for “good news” started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling "dark times", here are five heartwarming stories to lighten up the mood.

Adorable message by 93-year-old granny

A heart-warming video of a 93-year-old Scottish grandmother sending an assurance of her well-being to her family and loved ones has gone viral on social media. Amid the pandemic, most nations across the world have been subjected to lockdown conditions, following which this adorable grandmother was unable to pay a visit to her dear ones. Apart from the assurance, the granny also requested that one must abide by the rules of social distancing and keep themselves safe. In the video, the 93-year-old Scottish lady appears happy and calm the entire time she stood in front of the camera.

Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww — islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020

Indian family attends online wedding in US

Since social distancing and isolation are the two major ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people all around the world have resorted to staying indoors including a Delhi-based man who could not attend his brother's wedding in the United States due to the nationwide lockdown. However, to turn the situation into a 'happy memory', he eventually ended up attending it online, through a video conference call. In a heartwarming post that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Nalin Mehta can be seen with his family attending the wedding ceremony in US live on video.

Dog and horse's adorable bond

A heartwarming video of a dog and a horse’s friendship has inspired the internet users on Reddit and is being shared across social media platforms. The animals who can be seen caressing and loving one another and have become quite popular on the internet. The video evidently displays the friendly bond that the canine and the horse have with one another.

Kolkata Police sing 'Bela Bose'

While the nation is under lockdown until April 14, the Kolkata police organized a coronavirus awareness flash mob with hundreds participating from their windows during the lockdown. In a clip they shared on their official Twitter handle, that now has over 4.5k views, the cops can be seen spread 2 meters apart on the road singing the popular tunes like Bela Bose and We shall overcome to uplift the spirit of the "socially isolated residents".

An initiative by Gariahat PS to cheer up the citizens in times of crisis alongwith spreading awareness. #FightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe #WeCareWeDare @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/0kgIqoZbON — DC SED Kolkata Police (@KPSoutheastDiv) April 2, 2020

100 cardboard cutouts as wedding guests

A Michigan couple reportedly received more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends from a packaging company after family and friends could not attend the wedding due to the stay-at-home measure amid coronavirus outbreak. Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik’s wedding was obstructed after the lockdown orders were issued by the state government. Therefore, Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma designed a couple of hundreds of cut-outs that resembled the guests who had to cancel the wedding plans. The cardboard humans ranged from tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair, and ponytails.

