‘Heartwarming’: Little Girl Wears New Artificial Leg, Her Friends' Reactions Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video of a little girl showing off her new prosthetic leg to her classmates resurfaced on the internet and has left netizens in awe. The short clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen on June 11 shows the girl walking into school wearing her brand new prosthetic leg, while her friends run towards her to embrace her.

According to an international media outlet, the video was shot at a school in Birmingham back in 2017. The little girl, Anu reportedly had to have her leg amputated shortly after she was born. Her new prosthetic leg, a pink sports blade, helps the little girl ‘run faster and do street dancing faster’. The heart touching clip captured the exact moment Anu walked into school wearing her new sports blade for the first time.

READ: 'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying

In the clip, one can also hear her friend asking “That’s your new pink leg?”. Another kid can also be heard saying, “Wow!”. While some of Anu’s friends can be seen hugging her, others are seen looking carefully at her new pink blade. Anu can also be seen running around the playing ground with one of her friends as well.

This happy kid is an inspiration pic.twitter.com/2Rt4FWA7xV — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 11, 2020

READ: African Rain Frogs Looks Like Grumpy Avocado, Netizens Say "it's Cute"

Netizens call Anu an ‘inspiration’

Since shared, the video has left netizens in ‘tears’. While some internet users called Anu and ‘inspiration’, others praised her friends as well. One user wrote, “It gives a feeling that I have seen Goddesses. The happiness in another normal child is a bliss”. Another user said, “I have tears rolling down on my cheeks. How sweet is that? We are all behind the immaterial achievements and forgot to live and cherish the beautiful moments”.

She is truly an inspiration...and so are her fellow children who are so happy for her! Hope to live to see the day when all children and adults can have such supports so that they can live life to the fullest. — Shobha Raghuram (@ShobhaRaghuram) June 11, 2020

Children are always like that, sweet, happy, and too inspirational. @SudhaRamenIFS — Sourav Barui (@Souravbarui02) June 11, 2020

she is living proof of, how beautiful life could be despite all the hurdles. — ghee-shakkar (@purusho15) June 11, 2020

She is an inspiration indeed. — om ojha (@ojha_op) June 11, 2020

READ: Good News: From Teacher's Effort To Man Skateboarding On Wheelchair, Read 5 Best Stories

Nt only that, other kids reactions were too something to learn

- hugs

- accepting

- hand in hand

- being normal — MysticalBug (@bhargavh) June 11, 2020

Heart touching video of kids shows why childhood is best period of our lives. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) June 11, 2020

Really amazing..What a lovely share of friendship.. Very cute. Very happy to see... — RP Sir (@rpgul) June 11, 2020

Innocence is pure and beautiful, one can observe it here. 🤗😍 — Trishala (@Trishal38807152) June 11, 2020

READ: ‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.