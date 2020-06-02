Last Updated:

Video Of Puppies Listening To Bedtime Stories From A Stuffed Toy Wins Internet

A litter of attentive puppies seated in a group on a bed tuned into the stories narrated by the purple coloured and green horned dinosaur babysitter Dalton.

A cute video of golden retriever puppies listening to the bedtime stories by Dalton, the plush toy dinosaur has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page named “We rate dogs'', the 26-second footage has amassed over 4.6 million views. The adorable clip features a litter of attentive puppies seated in a group on a bed tuned into the stories narrated by the purple coloured and green horned dinosaur toy who is seen holding a book.  

With over 4.6 million views and nearly 63.3k likes, the footage has bedazzled the Twitter users as they said the “winsome” puppies made their day. As the sibling puppers obediently listen to the story, the internet users noticed the pup to the bottom trying to get maximum snaggle. Another puppy could be seen in the back cuddling with lamb chop as it renders its fluffy ears to the tale. “That’s Dalton the Storytelling Dragon (by Cuddle Barn) they also have Duncan the Dragon, Hadley the Frog, and Octavian the Owl,” pointed out a user as many wished to get the toy for their pets.  

Pupper spoons to a Lambchop

“This reminds me of 101 Dalmatians when they are watching tv,” wrote an amused commenter while sharing a still from the popular cartoon series. “That and the one upfront that is pawing at the light,” pointed out the second users hilariously. While pointing out at another notorious little canine, a user wrote, “That pup is so comfortable it doesn't even give a damn what its siblings are up to.” “Love the one spooning with Lambchop while it's sleeping,” agreed another commenter. Users poured in heart and kiss emoticons as they said the puppies were so “chonky” seated by an electronic device babysitter that they could “watch them all day”.  

