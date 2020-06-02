Video Of Puppies Listening To Bedtime Stories From A Stuffed Toy Wins Internet

A cute video of golden retriever puppies listening to the bedtime stories by Dalton, the plush toy dinosaur has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page named “We rate dogs'', the 26-second footage has amassed over 4.6 million views. The adorable clip features a litter of attentive puppies seated in a group on a bed tuned into the stories narrated by the purple coloured and green horned dinosaur toy who is seen holding a book.

With over 4.6 million views and nearly 63.3k likes, the footage has bedazzled the Twitter users as they said the “winsome” puppies made their day. As the sibling puppers obediently listen to the story, the internet users noticed the pup to the bottom trying to get maximum snaggle. Another puppy could be seen in the back cuddling with lamb chop as it renders its fluffy ears to the tale. “That’s Dalton the Storytelling Dragon (by Cuddle Barn) they also have Duncan the Dragon, Hadley the Frog, and Octavian the Owl,” pointed out a user as many wished to get the toy for their pets.

Golden retriever puppies comforted by a talking dinosaur. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/NcXP7w6ev1 — Tim Perzyk (@tperzyk) April 24, 2020

Pupper spoons to a Lambchop

“This reminds me of 101 Dalmatians when they are watching tv,” wrote an amused commenter while sharing a still from the popular cartoon series. “That and the one upfront that is pawing at the light,” pointed out the second users hilariously. While pointing out at another notorious little canine, a user wrote, “That pup is so comfortable it doesn't even give a damn what its siblings are up to.” “Love the one spooning with Lambchop while it's sleeping,” agreed another commenter. Users poured in heart and kiss emoticons as they said the puppies were so “chonky” seated by an electronic device babysitter that they could “watch them all day”.

Mad respect for the pup just snoozling away while his siblings enjoy the story pic.twitter.com/mXYOtGJ4hQ — Brandon Arentson (@Arentson05) May 28, 2020

this tweet is unfair. guaranteed to get you a million likes :) — Auren 📚 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@auren) April 25, 2020

So sweet! — Nikki (@hanaclrndabby) May 29, 2020

I want one!!😊 — CSWhitsitt (@CWhitsitt) May 28, 2020

i see your puppies and i raise you kittens fresh from the oven. pic.twitter.com/28kwUmdpM1 — HarbingerOfRiotsInvalidateYourPosition (@Harbinger0fD00M) May 28, 2020

Bruno is beautiful — DPD33 (@dpd33) May 28, 2020

I’m going to be that guy. That’s a dragon. — Brian Norwood (@platypibri) May 28, 2020

What can I do to adopt all of them? — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) May 29, 2020

Ok @JJComfortDog does the puppy palace have a dragon that does story time? 🤣 — Katie Davidson (@KatieD1183) May 30, 2020

Well, as a matter of fact..... However, the goldens above are at a much better age to introduce to prevent assault to the very helpful dragon. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RFluYvOI48 — Stay Home Peeps or I'll be your nurse (@JJComfortDog) May 30, 2020

Oh my goodness, I love this! 💕💕💕 — Katie Davidson (@KatieD1183) May 30, 2020

Oh to be a beautiful golden retriever puppy listening to my robotic dinosaur overlord — Cormac Ahern (@Cormac18) May 29, 2020

What I wouldn’t give to be that dinosaur... :-) — Andrew Warren (@adubb) April 24, 2020

I'm so glad it's Friday afternoon because this amount of cuteness is overwhelming. — Priya Sanger (@priyasanger) April 25, 2020

