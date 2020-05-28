Red Panda Puts Claws Up To Surrender In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'don't Shoot'

A clip of a bonny red panda walking down the road and suddenly raising its paws in surrender upon hearing the human presence in the vicinity has left the internet in splits. The 10-second footage shows the rusty creature sprinting along the way to the woods when it is perturbed by the people as it freezes. On its two hind legs and with paws aloft, the red panda stands still in an apparent “I give up” posture before adorably rolling on the ground.

The heart-melting clip garnered over 23.6k views and was liked nearly 2.9k times as users poured in comical reactions in the thread saying that the panda “looks like the raccoons that walked through my patio, only smaller”. Panda’s hilarious hand-up reaction like it was cornered to avert any threats, with its claws thrown up in the air intrigued the users. “Don't shoot, I surrender!" wrote a user, making laughter emoticon. “No please, you may test in any way or form, I'm completely Coronavirus free, as I did not catch a train or bus to get here!” wrote the second. “It's mine now,” wrote the third.

Adoreble red panda pic.twitter.com/zbPb3LkTr5 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 28, 2020

No, the panda has been trained to do that. Should be living free in nature with their own family. — ॐ😷Wash your hands.🦠 (@VanStreetDog) May 28, 2020

Sooo cute — ResidentedCaliGranada (@littleone2005) May 28, 2020

❤❤ — Anureet M. Sodhi (@anureet_m) May 28, 2020

♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Myrna Trenchard (@TrenchardMyrna) May 28, 2020

Oh my gosh, so stinking cute! ❤️ — PocketFullofSunshine☀️ (@TinaS71) May 28, 2020

I want that red cutee — Sheetal 🇮🇳 (@Sheetal06487700) May 28, 2020

Mozilla Fox — Heckthealeph (@Alephheck0014) May 28, 2020

sooo cuteee ♥ — Devi Rachmawati (@DevieAbe) May 28, 2020

FREEZE! ! ! — FPL Mechanic (@SamNiadu) May 28, 2020

First time I've seen one. Aren't they spectacular the markings etc. — Boudicea (@Boudicea3) May 28, 2020

They’re so damn perfect+cute, they seem more like fluffy stuffed animals. — cec bric 🇺🇾🇺🇸🇨🇴🇦🇷🇪🇸🇨🇱🇨🇷 (@cecbric) May 28, 2020

Often featured in cartoons

Native to the temperate forests of the Himalayas, the red pandas are known for their rare, interesting reddish fur, striped tails, and expressive faces, according to wildlife experts. Because they can be very communicative, they are often extremely popular in Asia and for this reason are featured in many cartoons, as well as toys and mascots. However, due to loss of habitat, poaching, and trapping, these creatures are listed as endangered species.

