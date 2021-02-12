‘Dancing Dad’ From US Grooves To Chammak Challo With Wife In Indian Outfit; Watch

Ricky Pond, popularly known as ‘dancing dad’ for his dance covers on various Indian songs, is back. This time, he could be seen grooving on the popular Bollywood song Chammak Challo along with his wife Roxanne. Sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, the chartbuster from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One has previously been a part of many dance covers. However, Pond clip, which features him in Indian kurta-pyjama has left the internet swayed.

“Chammak Challo. Too much fun with @roxanepond never a dull moment in our house,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. In the video, both of them donning traditional Indian attire perform a modified version of the signature steps. While Ricky could be seen donning a mustard yellow kurta, his wife is seen decked in a dark blue sharara suit. Shared on February 1, the clip has garnered over 3.3 likes and tons of comments. People showered praises for Pond’s easy yet fun dance steps. Many shared heart emojis to express their liking for the video.

Netizens pour love

"In ALL the videos till now Ricky has on the frontside. But when Mrs. Pond arrives, he doesn't get to be in the front anymoreðŸ˜‚,"wrote user. "Love that ur wife has joined you and her outfit is beautiful. I appreciate her willingness to try new things," added another. Meanwhile, another user added, "OmgðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ ur wife is looking ravishingly beautiful."

Earlier, Pond created a stir on the internet by sharing a video which shows him and his son dancing on the popular Hindi song, ‘O Beta Ji’. Posted by Ricky Pond, an American man who has earned praises for dancing on tracks in various languages, the clip has been viewed over 28 thousand times. In the brief video clip, Pond along with his son could be seen joyously grooving on the peppy song track ‘O Beta Ji’. The song was originally recorded for the movie 'Albela', gained popularity after being re-used in the movie Ludo.

