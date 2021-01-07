Danish Children's TV Show 'John Dillermand' Faces Ire As It Shows Man With Large Genitals

There a lot of shows that have faced controversy for their content or their name. Recently, there has been a show launched in Denmark called John Dillermand, which is a show about a man with an astonishingly long, misbehaving penis. The Danish children's TV show is facing a lot of controversy for obvious reasons. Read on to know more about the show and the controversy.

Controversy erupts over Danish children's TV show John Dillermand

According to a report by Global News, Denmark’s state broadcaster is facing backlash over a new cartoon about a man who gets into trouble because of his large genitalia. The controversy surrounding the cartoon show started when the first episode of John Dillermand was aired on the Ramasjang kids’ channel. John Dillermand in Danish translates to 'John Penis Man', and the five minutes long episodes focus on the man with really long penis.

The show is aimed to be seen by four to eight-year-old kids and focuses on John Dillermand and how he overcomes hardships and struggles with his extra-long genitals. His penis gets him into all sorts of trouble in the first episode of the show. He uses it to cook sausages, walk dogs, whip a lion and impress the neighbours, though most of his antics end up being disasters. His privates are depicted as a long red-and-white-striped cord that extends through his pants.

The makers of the cartoon series stated that the show is for young children's growing curiosity about their bodies and privates as well as to explain embarrassment and pleasure in the body. The makers also said that it is important that they are able to tell stories about bodies. The cartoon series has faced a lot of backlash because of its content. Critics say the show is in poor taste, especially in light of a Me Too movement happening. Danish TV presenter kicked off the Me Too movement in September when she accused a DR executive of demanding physical pleasures from her when she was 18 years old.

Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen also stated whether this is really the message that should be sent to young kids when the country is in midst of a huge Me Too movement. Morten Skov Hansen, head of Ramasjang channel, tried to distance the show from the Me Too criticism in a statement earlier this week. He stated that they want to stay out of the whole Me Too movement and that the show is made for the target audience, which are kids from the age of four to eight. He also said that the show is not about sexualizing the body.

Image Credits: john.dillermand Instagram account

