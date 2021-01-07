Where Was 'Oliver' Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations Of This 1968 Musical Drama

Oliver, a musical by Director Carol Reed, is an award-winning movie. The movie traces Oliver's life, a poor boy who is always tortured but how lady luck awards him because of his innocence. If you are interested to know about where was Oliver filmed, read this article till the end.

Oliver shooting locations

According to the studio tour, the musical was shot in 1967 and was released in the following year. Shepperton Studios was the place where Oliver was filmed. Each shot, including the indoor and outdoor shooting, was completed inside the studio alone.

Production designer John Box recreated each set inside the studio. The principal shooting started on June 23, 1967, and the crew also recreated the winter scenes during July by using artificial equipment, according to the portal.

These sets were among the top quality at that time. The indoor sets for Oliver filming locations were flexible enough to reconstruct within a short time, which allowed the crew to set different musical scenes inside the indoor.

The workhouse stage was among the Oliver shooting locations. The scene for "Boys for Sale" was shot here. The whole snowfall was artificial as it was shot during the summer of July. The exterior shot often required cloud cover as the weather was quite unpredictable at that time. The crew created snowballs using polystyrene, crazy foam, mashed potatoes, etc.

The whole market street of London was recreated inside the studio. The artificially created Oliver shooting locations required nearly 110 tons of scaffolding, 350 tons of gravel to pave the road, 10000 cobblestone slabs, and 10 tons of screws and nails. All these items aided the crew to create the 19th century London streets for this movie.

Among the other specially created Oliver filming locations was the Boomsberry terrace of houses seen in the movie. The whole set was recreated at the Shepperton Studios Backlot.

Oliver review

Oliver musical movie got a lot of critical applause in Oliver review. It was praised for its casting, and their acting, the music and, of course, the sets and was nominated for Academy awards and also became a winner.

Rotten Tomatoes gave this movie an 82% approval score from the critics and 81% approval rating from the viewers. Movie review website Empire gave three stars out of five in Oliver's review.

