Video: Ill-treated Buffalo Takes Revenge On Riders, Netizens Say 'instant Karma'

The Internet is full of videos and images of adorable animals that have been winning the hearts of netizens for quite some time now. However, time and again some heart-wrenching clips of animal cruelty tend to appear on social media that attract the attention of a lot of people. This time though, the video that is going viral on various social media platforms has given people a reason to cheer as the abusee in the clip takes instant revenge on its abusers with netizens calling it karma.

Sweet revenge

In the viral video, one can see five people sitting on a buffalo cart hitting the animal with sticks in order to make it run faster in what appears to be a race with another cart that is also visible in the clip. The buffalo possibly in pain steers the cart towards a divider, the impact of which results in the five men flying and falling onto the other side of the road. The buffalo freed by the turnover of the cart runs away while the five men can be seen quickly getting up to save themselves from the incoming motorcycle.

The video shared by a Twitter user named Mayank Chaudhary has garnered more than 2,700 views and over 160 likes since it was posted on May 24. One user wrote, "needless to say very inhumane sport by these guys.....kudos to buffalo who gave them wings for a second."

