Video: Deer Stuck In Hammock Rescued By Utah Officers; Netizens Say 'great Job'

The Iron County in Utah took its official Facebook handle as they shared a video of a rescue mission where two officers are trying to free a deer who is stuck in a hammock. DWR Officer Kody Jones and ICSO Deputy Dustin Roy struggled their way to rescue the deer and at the end the deer got aggressive and ended up attacking one of them. The department uses a very apt caption to explain the scenario as it wrote, “ It's all fun and games until the deer charges you”.

Deer rescued by officers gets aggressive

The 2 minutes 19 seconds long video begins with the officers trying to get rid of the hammock stuck in the deer’s antlers. After a few attempts, they managed to cut the wires and free the deer. However, instead of running away freely, the deer gets all aggressive and tries to charge one of those officers. The deer can be seen running behind the officer and trying to scoop him with his antlers. The officer skillfully manages the situation and he spontaneously grabs the deer from his antlers so that he is unable to move. “Grab that jacket real quick and cover his face back up”, we hear one of the officers saying trying to get away from the deer. In the end we see one of the officers get a metal rod and scare the deer away. The deer can be seen looking towards them but he is standing still.

Read: After 'Baba Ka Dhaba', Netizens Unite To Help Elderly Couple Selling Tea To Make Ends Meet

Netizens applauded the officers on watchin the video. A Facebook user took a sarcastic tone as he wrote, "Another take down by an officer on the innocent. Just kidding, great work by our brave men in blue". Another person wrote, "You're Wildlife hero's, Iron County Sheriff Deputies". Concerned about the officers, one person wrote, "All in a day's work. Thank you officers. So very glad you weren't hurt".

Read: Powerpuff Girls Get A Brown Girl Edition With Desi Twist; Netizens Say 'killing It'

Read: Black Bear Climbs A Tree And Gives Vocal Performance, Netizens Feel 'it Has A Lot To Say'

Also Read: Netizens Come Down Heavily On Twitter After It Shows Leh As Part Of China

(Image Credits: Facebook/@ironsheriff)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.