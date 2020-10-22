Powerpuff Girls Get A Brown Girl Edition With Desi Twist; Netizens Say 'killing It'

A video which has surfaced on the internet features a Toronto based make up artist Hamsha Thavaseelan and she can be seen recreating looks from the famous show from Cartoon Network called the Powerpuff Girls. Titled as the ‘The Powerpuff Girls- Brown Girl Edition’, Hamsa can be seen dressed up as Blossoms, Bubbles and Buttercup but has given a desi touch to the video by wearing Indian attires. In the caption of the video, Hamsa wishes everybody a Happy Thanksgiving and thanks all her followers as she wrote, “Also, Happy Thanksgiving to all my beauties. I’m so thankful for each and every one of you. I really appreciate the continuous love & support”.

The very short video begins with the title track of power puff girls in the background. We can hear, ‘And dedicated their lives in fighting crime’. As the video progresses, Hamsa can be seen holding a huge container and she adds flowers into it with some curry powder. The curry powder has been used as a replacement for the ‘special ingredient’ that the man from the cartoon uses to create the powerpuff girl. Further into the video, we see Hamsa dressed in different saree which are colored- red, blue and green. She can also be seen wearing matching jewellery with every outfit.

Uploaded on October 12, the video has managed to gather over 63K likes. Instagram users seem to be really impressed with the video as they bombarded the comment section. "I love the power puff girls and I love every single outfit through and it was too hard to choose", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "I love this so much. Happy thanksgiving chellam".

