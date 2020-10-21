After 'Baba Ka Dhaba', Netizens Unite To Help Elderly Couple Selling Tea To Make Ends Meet

Ever since 'Baba Ka Dhaba' gained support from people following their online popularity, netizens have started sharing more and more such stories of plight to help vendors, who are direly in need of money and help. Recently, a story of an elderly couple went viral on the web, who are selling tea from a roadside stall after being abandoned by their only son, who also allegedly abused them before throwing them out of the house.

The heart-touching story of a 70-year-old "Baba and Amma" was shared by a food blogger named Vishal, who took to his Instagram handle to appeal to people for help. The elderly man in the video can be heard describing his plight when Vishal asks him what happened to his hand and his back. The man says that his son broke his hand and his back and threw him and his wife out of the house, adding that his daughter helped them set-up the tea stall.

Vishal gives them Rs. 10,000 to help them out and also appeals to people via his video to support the elderly couple in whatever way they can. Vishal in his post wrote that the tea stall of the septuagenarian couple is in Dwarka Sec-13, Delhi, and asked local people to visit them more often as currently, they don't get enough customers to sustain themselves.

Similar stories

Last week, a Mumbai resident sought help from netizens for an elderly man who has been selling keychains outside a McDonald's outlet. The internet user claimed that the seller is quite elderly and has been selling keychains outside the McDonald's outlet for years, adding that is short of customers asking people to help him out by purchasing keychains from him.

Last month, an elderly couple in their 80's, who run the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' took the internet by storm and garnered massive support on social media from netizens after their heartfelt story went viral. People from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, came in support of the couple and asked people to do their bit to help the food vendors.

