Delhi Man Breaks Guinness World Records For Most Skips On Roller Skates In 30 Secs

A Delhi man broke the Guinness World Records by performing most skips in 30 seconds while wearing a roller skate. Zorawar Singh was honoured for performing 147 skips, while wearing roller skates, in just 30 seconds. Zorawar has been practicing for six years and decided to attempt this record to enhance the standard of skipping in the world, and to develop an enthusiasm for the sport. He achieved the near-impossible feat on January 24, 2020.

Zorawar also has several other skipping records under his belt. The record for most skips on rollerskates in one minute is 262 and was achieved by him in February this year. He is an international level jump rope athlete and has decided to break as many jump rope records as possible to add to his achievements as a professional jump roper. In May 2020, Singh also broke the record for most reverse double under skips in 30 seconds by performing 82.

Zorawar on becoming skipping master

When Zorawar was 13 years old, he competed as a discus thrower. However, due to an accident, while training, which caused a slipped disc in his lower back, Zorawar had to quit the sport. Zorawar started learning skipping to maintain his physical fitness and that got him interested in competitive jump rope.

Zorawar, through his hard work and dedication, won the National Championships, and then went on to win the South Asian Championships. In 2016, Zorawar travelled to Portugal to compete in the World Jump Rope Championships. After contracting an illness the day before the competition, Zorawar ultimately finished in 4th place.

Zorawar was motivated to try Guinness World Records after seeing multiple titleholders at the World Championships in Portugal. Zorawar decided to dedicate his training to breaking Guinness World Records titles in the field of jump rope.

"There is no specific word that can describe a Guinness World Record Holder, as years of hard work & dedication [are] needed to make a record like this. Lots of sacrifices are being shown by the world record holders," Zorawar was quoted as saying by the Guinness World Records on its website.

(Image Credit: Guinness World Records/Website)



