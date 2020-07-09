Indian Teen Sets Guinness World Record For 101 Side-to-side Hops In 30 Seconds

An 11th-grade Indian student from Dubai broke Guinness World Record for doing 101 side to side hops in 30 seconds. Soham Mukherjee, from New Delhi, India, who now lives in Dubai broke the record from his bedroom as he did 110 side to side hops in 30 seconds. However, nine hops were ruled out invalid, making it 101 in 30 seconds, breaking the previous record of 96 side to side hops done in the same period of time. Soham attempted the record in Dubai, UAE on April 25, 2020.

Soham who studies at GEMS Wellington International School in Dubai reportedly did the hops over a ruler, which was captured by two cameras and measured by a close-up slow-motion video. Soham credited his achievement to his sports background saying that he has 13 years of practice in taekwondo which helped him to break the record. Soham said that he feels his background in several sports helped him set the record.

'Wanted to do something productive'

Soham while talking to the press said that he wanted to do something productive during the coronavirus lockdown that would keep him active and would also help him achieve a milestone. After looking for things on the internet, he settled on the side to side hops and decided to break the record. After practicing for a while, Soham decided to officially attempt breaking the record and reached out to the Guinness World Record.

Recently, a 10-year old from the United Kingdom has made it to the Guinness Book of World Record for solving 196 math problems within one minute. Nadub Gill, from the Longmoor Primary school, participated in a challenge under lockdown.

(Image Credit: @AhadChee/Twitter)