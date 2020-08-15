Desi Hacks: Try These Quick Snack Ideas For Your Late-night Cravings

During the lockdown, many people have been venturing into different kinds of hobbies, like cooking. This could help in satisfying late-night cravings for food. For those who believe in quick snack ideas, here are some desi hacks that are worth trying out:

Desi hacks to make yummy snack combos for late-night cravings

Popcorn and tomato chutney

Popcorn is known to be one of the most-loved and highly-consumed snacks. The corn kernel that puffs up when heated can be consumed with various sides. However, when one has late-night cravings, it can become more of a task to choose ways to enjoy popcorns. Instead of having this popular snack with cheese and other ingredients, one can have it with tomato chutney that is prepared at home.

ALSO READ | List Of Bitter Foods You Didn't Know Were Healthy; Check Out

Nachos and green chutney

Green chutney is one of the major ingredients in chaat recipes and other street foods. It also can be used with nachos as a dip. Usually, the green chutney is prepared by mixing together coriander and mint leaves with some garlic and green chillies. The combination is ideal for those looking for quick snack ideas to satisfy night-cravings.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Version Of Chickpea Soup With Shrimp Is Her Favourite; Learn How To Make

Garlic shev with tomato ketchup

Garlic shev is one of the most popular snacks that can be had with the evening tea. For late-night cravings, one can consume this delicious snack with tomato ketchup. The ketchup could be hot and spicy tomato ketchup or simply plain tomato ketchup.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Recipes: Learn How To Make Mac N Cheese Balls

Potato chips with chaat masala

If you have potato chips, this snack idea might take some time to prepare. But even if you do not have potato chips, this snack idea can be still be prepared. One can make thin slices and fry them in oil. One can accompany them with chaat masala along with chilli flakes and salt. For a dip, one can use tomato sauce.

Cheese toast with salt & pepper

This is known to be one of the quickest and tastiest snack ideas. For those who are wondering how to accompany cheese toast, this could be a brilliant idea. Place a slice of cheese between toast and sprinkle some salt & pepper. Toast it with butter.

Made french toast for brunch! The topping consist of condensed milk and cream cheese. It could also be fruits of your choice or drizzled honey for healthier choice but we ran out of those so we opt for this one ٩(๑>ꇴ< ๑)و pic.twitter.com/T9V3TibRCt — ℰ𝓁 🍀 ₊◜◡◝ (@jenosweatshirts) August 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Helpful Tips On Mastering 'chef's Knife'