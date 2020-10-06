'First World-class' Diamond Sold For $15.7 Million At Online Auction In Hong Kong

A rare 102-carat white diamond was sold for $15.7 million at an online auction on October 5 in Hong Kong. The diamond was sold at an auction hosted by auctioneer Sotheby’s. Deeming it as ‘world-class’ diamond, Sotheby’s said that the precious gem was auctioned without reserve.

#AuctionUpdate From HK$1 to HK$100+ million! The first world-class diamond ever auctioned without reserve, this 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Diamond attracts strong bidding from around the world, and sells for HK$121.6m / US$15.7m! pic.twitter.com/fwyGpD2bzs — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 5, 2020

Highest bidder wins

The 102.39-carat stone has been described by Sotheby's as the flawless diamond that attracted strong bidding from around the world. Taking to Twitter and describing the gem, the auctioneers wrote, "From HK$1 to HK$100+ million! The first world-class diamond ever auctioned without reserve, this 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Diamond attracts strong bidding from around the world, and sells for HK$121.6m / US$15.7m". The auctioneers also shared two images of the sparkling huge gem.

Watch LIVE now as this 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Diamond is offered at auction without a reserve! This means the highest bidder wins, regardless of the intrinsic value of the stone: https://t.co/thjHn2wVMZ. pic.twitter.com/TWK80KtW0q — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 5, 2020

The auction was telecasted online and the diamond was sold to an anonymous bidder over the telephone. According to the reports by AP, the diamond was discovered in the Victor mine in Ontario, Canada. Quig Bruning of Sotheby's termed the diamond "perfect". He said, "It's perfect color. It's perfect clarity. The cut is unparalleled. And it's just a perfect diamond". Before the bidding Bruning had predicted that even though such diamonds usually go for between $11-30 million, this diamond will go to the highest bidder no matter what.

In a separate incident, a bank manager named Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found a rare diamond in the southern US state of Arkansas. The 9.07 carat diamond was discovered at a state park in southwestern Arkansas. On an average, people find one or two diamonds daily at the site. Initially, he thought the gem was a piece of glass. However, it turned out to be the second-largest diamond in the 48 year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park, says a press release by the Arkansas State Parks.

