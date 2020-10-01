Genshin Impact: How To Get Brilliant Diamond Silver In Game?

Genshin Impact was released on September 28 and has since been at the top of gaming news. One of the hardest things in this game is to obtain the brilliant diamond sliver which is used for the character ascension. Continue reading to know how to get Brilliant diamond sliver in Genshin Impact.

Also read | Genshin Impact Souvenir Shops: How To Find Souvenir Shop In Liyue?

Brilliant Diamond Sliver in Genshin Impact

Also read | Genshin Impact: How To Use Original Resin In The MMORPG Game?

For all the players who are looking to ascend their characters in Genshin Impact, you are probably looking for a Brilliant Diamond Sliver. It is one of the hardest items to find in this game and as of now, there is only one way to obtain it - by completing enough levels within the Adventure's Guild. This means grinding and levelling up the character.

One of the best ways to increase levels and level up your Adventurer Rank for earning more rewards is to explore as much as possible, finish quests, keep an eye out for secret locations and treasure chests, etc. There is also an option to check the Adventurer handbook which allows you to see the chapter you are currently playing, about details and the objectives that need to be completed. There are many tasks and quests through which earning Adventurer XP can be easily done, which in turn will increase your rank within the guild.

Also read | Is Genshin Impact Coming To Xbox? Know What The Developer Has To Say

Once you finish with the necessary steps to reach the appropriate rank/level to achieve the Brilliant Diamond Sliver, it will show up in your inventory and you can use it for your character ascension. All of the other required components for making your party members ascend will require you to reach the "With Wind Comes Glory" shop located in Mondstadt.

For the PC players, Genshin Impact download can be done easily from the official site of miHoYo as it is not available on the Steam platform. For the PlayStation 4 players, it can be downloaded from the PSN store for free. As for the Android and iOS users, Genshin Impact is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. There is no cost to download or play Genshin Impact as well.

Also read | Genshin Impact Stormterror Lair: Follow This Guide To Get All The Orbs

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo