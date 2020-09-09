MT New Diamond Fire Extinguished, Vessel Presently Stable: Indian Navy

As per the latest updates on the MT New Diamond oil tanker which caught fire on September 3, no new flames or smoke have been observed since the last 24 hours. With the joint efforts of Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) ships including Shaurya and the Sri Lankan navy, fire on MT New Diamond has been extinguished. The Salvage Team, which boarded and inspected the vessel, informed that the ship is now stable. The team will once again board on September 10 in a bid to prepare the vessel for towing.

#Update #MTNewDiamond now 80km from coast.

No flames & smoke visible for last 24 hours.

Salvage Team boarded & inspected vessel. Reports #MTNewDiamond fire extinguished, vessel presently stable.

Salvage Team boarding again AM 10 Sep to prepare vessel for towing.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/C51W59TCFN — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 9, 2020

READ: After Overnight Re-ignition On Monday, No New Fires Reported On Stricken MT New Diamond

While taking to Twitter, the Indian Coast Guard informed that the fire is completely doused. The officials said that a Dornier aircraft is currently undertaking Oil Spill Dispersants (OSD) spray to neutralise oil sheen. India is also in constant touch with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the vessel’s safety.

Sustained #FireFighting efforts by 06 #ICG ships with Srilankan ships,Tugs ensured fire completely doused PM 08 Sep averting major disaster. Dornier undertaking OSD spray to neutralise oil sheen.#ICG closely interacting with SL authorities & salvours to ensure vessel safety. pic.twitter.com/631WfkesTu — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 9, 2020

READ: Sri Lanka: Oil Slick Spotted A Kilometre From Stricken MT New Diamond

No oil spill reported

The oil tanker, MT New Diamond, was coming from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire at about 37 nautical miles east of Sri Lanka coast on Sep 3. Following Sri Lanka Navy's request for assistance, Indian Coast Guard rushed to aid them in fighting the fire on MT New Diamond carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil. Indian Coast Guard deployed 6 ships including Shaurya, Sarang, and Samudra Pehredar, one Dornier aircraft and one Helo for the firefighting operation on the oil tanker. Finally, after days of fire fighting, ICG and ships from Sri Lanka managed to control the ignition on MT New Diamond.

READ: ICG Hands Over 1500 Kg Of DCP To Sri Lankan Officials For Fire-fighting On MT New Diamond

The latest finding of by ICG, no oil spill was reported as the fire remained localised and the cargo containing the oil is safe. According to ANI, twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond have been rescued out of which one has been admitted to the hospital due to injuries while one died in the 'firefight'. A joint meeting with Salvers M/s Smit is in progress to plan embarkation on board on September 20 at 9 am for damage assessment. Additional resources which will be required at the oil tanker are on their way to the Sri Lankan coast.

(Images: @indiannavy/Twitter)

READ: ICG Successfully Contains MT New Diamond Fire Despite Harsh Weather Conditions

