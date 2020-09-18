Dil Chahta Hai & ZNMD Comparison Has Fans Joke That DCH Is A "low-budget Version Of ZNMD"

Netflix India in the past has posted many hilarious memes and theories about its movie and web series collection. The streaming service’s Instagram handle provided another gem of a post when it proved that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai are the same movies. This scene-by-scene comparison received some interesting reactions from Instagram users.

Are Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD twins? Netflix India presents a theory

Bollywood has immortalised many on-screen friendships over the years. Many of these films have now found a permanent place in pop culture. Two such films that have displayed friendships in a unique and relatable way are Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Netflix India’s latest theory suggests that both films are the same.

Netflix India recently took to Instagram and shared a scene-by-scene comparison of both the films. This Instagram video starts with both the friend groups going on a road trip and driving through beautiful scenic roads. Soon the scene changes and Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna are riding their motorbikes.

The most noteworthy similarity is when both Farhan Akhtar and Aamir Khan get slapped in the film. In Dil Chahta Hai and in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both Hrithik Roshan and Askhaye Khanna respond to the situation by dishing out the advice to “grow up”. This scene by scene comparison continued and many similarities are highly noticeable.

Apart from this similarity, both the movies also share a huge common ground. Dil Chahta Hai was Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut film. Whereas, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Farhan Akhtar as one of the lead characters and the film was directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar.

As mentioned earlier, this comparison between Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai resulted in many hilarious reactions on Instagram. Many fans were quick to express their views about this comparison. Many fans were quick to support this theory in the comment section. Some called Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara international version of Dil Chahta Hai. Take a look at some of these comments below.

