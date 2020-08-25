Diljit Dosanjh's Song 'G.O.A.T' Goes Global As Europeans Dance To Viral Song

Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T has gotten viral globally as the song has now got Europeans tapping their feet to it. In a video shared by a Twitter user, a group of individuals can be seen dancing to the popular song by Diljit Dosanjh. A member among them instructs them to follow certain steps as the people follow along and thus create an amazing atmosphere together.

The 45-second video showcases a group of women dancing to G.O.A.T by Diljit Dosanjh in Switzerland. The song has already dominated several charts in India as well as many charts abroad as well. The entire album by Diljit Dosanjh has gotten immensely popular and has been getting tremendous love from his fans all over the world.

The love for Punjabi music can be evident from the 45-second video in which the foreigners can be seen having fun as they mimic the bhangra steps. The song G.O.A.T plays in the background as the women dance to the song and thus create an amazing routine while doing so. A user shared this on Twitter mentioning that the Europeans too have loved the song G.O.A.T by Diljit Dosanjh and are now grooving to it. She further wrote that the group in the video is doing an Indian Bhangra routine in Switzerland. Several people participated in the video and thus had a gala time doing the bhangra steps and enjoying the music of Diljit Dosanjh. Those who were seated and onlookers too were all smiles as they too could be seen enjoying the music.

This tweet soon went quite viral and Diljit Dosanjh also took notice. The singer loved it and instantly retweeted the video by thus showing his appreciation for the post. Fans loved the video and praised Diljit Dosanjh for his global popularity which he garnered after the massive album-hit of G.O.A.T. Fans are now eager to watch Diljit Dosanjh soon in another project as well. The video shared by the Twitter user has already garnered over one thousand likes at the time of this writing along with over a hundred retweets.

