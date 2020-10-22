'Vegetarian' Crocodile Babiya Obeys Priest's Request In Kerala Temple, Netizens Fascinated

The story of a divine crocodile from Ananthapura lake temple in Kasargod has lately been taking over social media. As per the tweets and posts on social media, the crocodile is named Babiya and is purely vegetarian. It does not harm any living beings, including the fishes in the lake. The devotees believe that this crocodile guards the temple and is only spotted by the lucky and blessed ones out of all the visitors. She was recently spotted on the premises of the Anantha temple and pictures from her visit have been going viral on social media, gaining public attention.

Babiya the divine crocodile

A unique story of Babiya the crocodile is being shared vividly on social media platforms. The crocodile Babiya is believed to be a divide reptile who guards the Ananthapura Lake Temple in Kasargod. Babiya only consumes the prasad which is made in the temple with rice and jaggery, which makes her a non-violent and harmless creature. She does not hurt the fishes in the sea either, which is a miracle within itself as crocodiles are known for their carnivorous diet.

A few days ago, Babiya the divine crocodile was spotted in the temple, taking the on-lookers by surprise. In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, Babiya is spotted crawling around in the temple while the priest looks on. People have been rejoicing this visit as devotees consider is lucky and rare. Some people also visit the Ananthapura temple just to catch a glimpse of the famous animal. Have a look at the pictures here.

Anantapura Lake temple, Kasargod Kerala

a crocodile who guards the famous Ananthapura Lake Temple in Kerala is lovingly called by devotees as Babiya. Babiya only eats the temple prasad which is made of rice and jaggery and does not harm anyone, including the fish in the lake. pic.twitter.com/hsH8SROiUW — Ashwin Sampatkumaran (@Ashwinsampathk) October 20, 2020

Kasaragod's Ananthapura Lake Temple is the Moolasthanam of Sree Padmanabha Swamy, TVM.



Babiya, the divine crocodile guards ths famous temple, she eats only temple's prasadam made of rice&jaggery!



Surprisingly, today she was spotted right in front of Sanctum Sanctorum of temple! pic.twitter.com/U0HHi9yaUL — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 20, 2020

Meet Bibiya, The vegetarian crocodile that guards a temple in Kerala.



This picture was taken when she visited temple early morning..



She lives in a lake temple in a small village called Ananthapura, in Kasaragod district#BeautifulKasargod pic.twitter.com/hOnqrXeKT3 — Deepashree Gireesh (@Deepash89016327) October 21, 2020

A few people also believe that there has been a crocodile in the Ananthapura lake temple since the British era. According to the popular belief, the crocodile was once shot by a British officer, only for another one to appear in the next few days. People residing around the temple believe that the divine reptile follows the concept of incarnation or Punar Janm.

In the comments section of the viral pictures, a number of people have expressed how surprised they are, with the Babiya story. A bunch of internet users have also mentioned that they tried visiting the temple to get a glimpse of the crocodile. Some had been successful while others had to return without siting Babiya.

Have visited the temple! Wasn’t fortunate enough to see Babiya! It was told that it’s nowadays on the adjacent lake. Tried to visit! It was monsoon and a snake crossed. I returned back 😀 pic.twitter.com/s8MaZ1lJTF — அஷ்வின் காந்தி/अश्विन गांधी/Ashwin Gandhi (@PantryCar) October 20, 2020

I have visited that temple and seen crocodile also pic.twitter.com/RqF7UAr1Jz — vasudhendra Kulkarni (@chowkidar_vasu) October 20, 2020

I have visited this place..and seen Babiya as well.. — Shambhavi Acharya🇮🇳 (@ShambhaviAchar5) October 20, 2020

