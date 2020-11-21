Diwali Bonus Memes And Other Funny Memes Which Hit The Trending Tab This Week

There was a time when one meme trend would go on for months and stay relevant through the course of time. However, times have changed drastically since then and meme trends now hardly last a few days and people quickly jump on a different wave. This week around, a number of memes hit the viral tag and ended up cracking the funny bone of netizens on Twitter and other social media platforms. Check out some of the best memes of the week below:

Diwali bonus memes

This meme trend came around the time of Diwali. While the festival of lights has been known to be an opportunity for people to open up to one another and celebrate the spirit of festive joy, for many, Diwali is an opportunity to earn some extra cash on the side in the form of a Diwali bonus. Diwali bonus memes went viral on the internet as people started sharing them in abundance. Check out the memes below:

When employees ask for Diwali Bonus in 2020

Management and HR : 😂😂👇🏻👇🏻😬 #ICAI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FmnSxtcD0l — Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) November 10, 2020

Employees - Diwali bonus ke bare mai kya socha hai sor?

Le their boss - pic.twitter.com/uqsi0ME0I8 — Rohan Sharma (@memerlaunda1) November 10, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

Hansal Mehta memes

Hansal Mehta has been in the trends lately, thanks to the web series based on his life titled Scam 1992 which became all the rage amid Indian OTT fans. The Hansal Mehta meme started off when he shared that the first salary he earned was Rs 450 at the age of 16. He took up a job of selling jeans and casual wear during his junior college days in order to keep his pockets warm as a student. However, people then started sharing a number of memes discussing their own first salary with a comedic twist. Check out the memes below:

Age 21

First Salary- 50 Rs

Occupation - Acting



Vo bhi overacting ke kaat liye🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ckne4o08Wg — Anurag Bansal (@its_anuragb) November 18, 2020

Name : Pappu

First Salary : -20,00,000

Source: Laxmi Chit Fund pic.twitter.com/KJdEHQ2A20 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) November 17, 2020

First salary is trending

Meanwhile me who hasn't received any salary in my whole life: pic.twitter.com/Pq1D1jcdhS — The Boring Human (@TheBoringHuman1) November 18, 2020

First salary - 7 Rs/- 😁

Age 21

Source - #GooglePay pic.twitter.com/WjyGmSxrTr — Aashu Ali (@ali_ishaash) November 18, 2020

International Men's Day memes

International Men's Day 2020 took place on November 19. While the day has been designated in order to raise awareness about men's health and also promote gender equality, netizens took a whole different spin to it and started sharing memes on the internet. Most of the memes revolved around men not knowing when the International Men's Day actually was. Whereas, other memes talked about Google not having any specific Google Doodle for the day. Check out the memes below:

When You Get To Know That International Men's Day & World Toilet Day Falls On The Same Day: pic.twitter.com/H9B5VSHyeY — Bak LOL👻☟ (@Circustic_Banda) November 19, 2020

This is how Google celebrated Men's Day . Ye Google bhikk gayi hai😒 #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/0hPCo7Rmq3 — زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅(Limit) (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020

Happy #InternationalMensDay . Here's some wisdom from the one and only Gus Fring. 😄 pic.twitter.com/AlEuLohqDM — Ponni VP (@Madhu7777) November 19, 2020

