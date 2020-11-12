YouTube Down: Twitter Turns Into A Meme Field After Website Stopped Working

YouTube is one of the most famous video sharing apps in the world. Alexa reported that in 2017, 'there were more than 400 hours of content uploaded to YouTube each minute' and the app was a giant. But recently, netizens have been facing an issue with the app and none of the videos seemed to be loading on the app. Though YouTube clarified on Twitter that they were working on the issue , this didn't stop netizens from creating rib-tickling YouTube down memes. Take a look at a few of these memes:

Why is YouTube Down

If you are not able to watch videos right now here's why 👇. Follow this thread for updates. https://t.co/c7XfzcCIYD — YouTube (@YouTube) November 12, 2020

YouTube has not given any specific reason as to why the application is not working. The team did mention that they were working on solving the problem. The tweet read - 'If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.'

YouTube Not Working

Now YouTube down is one of the top three trending topics on Twitter. Netizens have taken to Twitter to make many funny memes and also to raise an issue as to why YouTube is not working. One fan joked - 'Me trying to get my router to forgive me after yelling at it #YouTubeDOWN' and another fan added - '#YouTubeDOWN everyone going back to youtube and leaving twitter since YouTube back up'. Take a look:

people who posted a video before youtube went down lmao :#YouTubeDOWN #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/SjDs9gsRyv — Ajay Dhumal (@ajaydhumal5500) November 12, 2020

When #YouTubeDOWN and everyone wonders how to procrastinate or fall asleep: pic.twitter.com/Z9Q7qRI9Fe — Balkan Man (@SuperBalkanMan) November 12, 2020

Did I really just search up how to fix youtube in youtube ? #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/S3pH1eH8Vp — Hassan Riaz Aheer (@HRA_07) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN everyone going back to youtube and leaving twitter since YouTube back up 😂 pic.twitter.com/U8SVdLIutB — follow for follow? (@mmiicckkeeyyy1) November 12, 2020

Me trying to get my router to forgive me after yelling at it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1yUEoso9h8 — morgan (@just_morgan24k) November 12, 2020

YouTube watching me restart my phone 15 times knowing damn well it’s the problem #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/CCMbSqmj4b — made up in blue (@xplodeddiper) November 12, 2020

I just realized how much of no life I have without @YouTube I have no friends, PLEASE FIX THIS SHIT!! #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1PWiucroEj — lord glizzy (@Fine_Nigglet) November 12, 2020

Me when me when

youtub down youtube is back#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/bGBh95ckln — Luigi 👑 (@LegendaryLuigi) November 12, 2020

YouTube is working now

Recently, YouTube's team reported that the app was up and working. The team tweeted - 'And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us'. Take a look:

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

Since this tweet, fans have been speculating what might have gone wrong with the app. Many fans jokingly asked the company to tell them what went wrong. Many other fans added - 'Nah. People still reporting issues a few minutes ago'.

