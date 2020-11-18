Mumbai's Hilarious 'this Claim Is Disputed' Meme Breaks Internet; Netizens Join The Trend

Mumbai team, which created history by winning the Dream11 IPL, recently joined the latest meme trend and mocked Twitter's new policy to point out fake news. This comes as US President Donald Trump has been on a Twitter melt for the past few days where he has constantly been pushing baseless claims of election fraud, however, the micro-blogging website is hunting his posts down and has been flagging them one after the another. His “disputed tweets” have become a common sight and are also the new fodder for memes. While joining the meme trend, the Mumbai team shared a photo of captain Rohit Sharma with a warning label, mimicking Twitter’s new policy.

The Mumbai team thoroughly dominated the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final, beating the Delhi outfit by five wickets. The Mumbai team is undoubtedly the most successful cricket team, however, for nearly a decade they have stayed victory-less in even years. While they won in the years 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, this year, it was noted that they lifted the trophy in an even year. Reminding that they finally added an even year in their long list of victories, the team tweeted an image of Rohit Sharma chilling with this year’s trophy, with a caption mocking the Twitter’s “disputed claim” policy.

MI can win trophies only in odd years 👀



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 pic.twitter.com/8VRFA20dek — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 17, 2020

READ: David Warner Lets Hyderabad Fans Know About Kane Williamson's Fate In Dream11 IPL 2021

Since shared, the post has garnered over 19,000 likes and thousands of comments and retweets. Several users praised the Mumbai team’s “amazing team management,” while others called them a “memer”. One user jokingly wrote “RCB has won an IPL trophy,” but with a warning label that stated that the information is “extremely false”. Another user also called the Mumbai team “savage”.

2 mins silence for those who think that the warning is from twitter 🤣

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Jawahar🇮🇳 (@jawahar_ideal) November 17, 2020

MI can win trophies only in odd years 👀

MI Win trophy only when malinga is in the team

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — anrmxy (@viratkohliq) November 17, 2020

READ: Aakash Chopra Opines Aaron Finch Was Bangalore's 'biggest Disappointment' In IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma is captain of best ipl team

MUMBAI INDIANS - The EMPEROR of IPL @mipaltan

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 — sumanth (@sumanth49860016) November 17, 2020

Rohit wins trophy only with good players like Pandya and boomrah 👀



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — 々Er.TANGENT々🇮🇳 (@pra_tea_k) November 17, 2020

Netizens mock Twitter policy

Meanwhile, several internet users are also having fun by quoting Trump’s tweet and making their won false yet hilarious claims. Twitteratis are mock-flagging their own tweets and the results are hilarious. Check out some of the trending posts below;

Feeling great lately!



!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — carlos (@carloshevia9) November 17, 2020

I AM THE MOST EASYGOING MOTHER YOU’LL EVER MEET! EVERYONE SAYS SO!



⚠️ This claim is disputed by her husband and children ⚠️ — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 16, 2020

I'm doing incredibly this semester, no student is doing more work than I am! I'm working around the clock to bring the best grades to this country than anyone has ever seen! Blackboard is Rigged!



ⓘ This claim about grades is disputed. — GRD Doug Woolever (@DPWooly) November 17, 2020

I AM VERY CLEAN!



⚠️ This claim about cleanliness is disputed pic.twitter.com/VhL7GM6CAZ — 🐕💙Woozle&Taffy💙🐕 (@Woozle_Taffy) November 17, 2020

READ: MS Dhoni Should NOT Be Retained In Dream11 IPL 2021 Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra

Humanity exists.



This Claim Is Disputed‼️ — Mr. M (@TheLostPiraTE_) November 17, 2020

The new Instagram update is everything we needed!



!⃝ This claim is disputed by multiple official sources. — Dave 🌊 (@dave_krugman) November 17, 2020

Feeling very productive today!



!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — M (@TwaddaPiyo) November 17, 2020

“i am a doctor”



!⃝ this claim is disputed by Dan Goor pic.twitter.com/VmuxMSyuLi — ally | ia📚 (@smaIIestpark) November 17, 2020

READ: PSL Trolled Again As Rutherford Plays With Mumbai Gloves After Arriving In IPL Jersey

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.