Mumbai's Hilarious 'this Claim Is Disputed' Meme Breaks Internet; Netizens Join The Trend

While joining the meme trend, Mumbai team shared a photo of captain Rohit Sharma with a warning label, mimicking Twitter’s new policy to point out fake news.

Mumbai

Mumbai team, which created history by winning the Dream11 IPL, recently joined the latest meme trend and mocked Twitter's new policy to point out fake news. This comes as US President Donald Trump has been on a Twitter melt for the past few days where he has constantly been pushing baseless claims of election fraud, however, the micro-blogging website is hunting his posts down and has been flagging them one after the another. His “disputed tweets” have become a common sight and are also the new fodder for memes. While joining the meme trend, the Mumbai team shared a photo of captain Rohit Sharma with a warning label, mimicking Twitter’s new policy. 

The Mumbai team thoroughly dominated the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final, beating the Delhi outfit by five wickets. The Mumbai team is undoubtedly the most successful cricket team, however, for nearly a decade they have stayed victory-less in even years. While they won in the years 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, this year, it was noted that they lifted the trophy in an even year. Reminding that they finally added an even year in their long list of victories, the team tweeted an image of Rohit Sharma chilling with this year’s trophy, with a caption mocking the Twitter’s “disputed claim” policy. 

Since shared, the post has garnered over 19,000 likes and thousands of comments and retweets. Several users praised the Mumbai team’s “amazing team management,” while others called them a “memer”. One user jokingly wrote “RCB has won an IPL trophy,” but with a warning label that stated that the information is “extremely false”. Another user also called the Mumbai team “savage”. 

Netizens mock Twitter policy 

Meanwhile, several internet users are also having fun by quoting Trump’s tweet and making their won false yet hilarious claims. Twitteratis are mock-flagging their own tweets and the results are hilarious. Check out some of the trending posts below;

