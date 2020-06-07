US: Man Surfs His Way To Laptop While Working From Home, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

Amid lockdown and work from home, people are trying to out everything to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a clip of a man surfing to his work desk has taken it to the next level. The short video, which was posted by TikTok user Dylan Johnson has now taken the internet by storm.

The uber-cool clip shows a man dressed in the formal office-going clothes running towards a swimming pool as 'work from home' appears on the screen. Stunning everybody, the man then jumps on an inflammable surfboard stationed in the middle of the pool. He then covers the rest of the distance surfing across the pool only to hop up on the dry land on the other end. Unfazed by his stunt, the man then immediately sit on his workstation as he starts typing in his laptop. The clip ends by showing the man giving a look in the camera.

'Wanna see behind the scenes'

The neatness by which the stunt has been performed has left everybody in flabbergasted. Since shared, the amusing clip has been liked over. 338 thousand times, receiving over 2000 comments. One user wrote, "wooooahhhhh nailed itttt" while another wrote, "He zoomed into that meeting"." Now we wanna see the "behind of the scenes," asked one user. Meanwhile, another comment read, "This passes the vibe check for so many reasons."

Since working at home with little children around can be chaotic and cause a lot of disturbance, a working mother has discovered an innovative technique to keep those tiny, adorable troubles at bay. A picture that was posted on Reddit under the subreddit 'funny', was aptly titled, "the joys of working from home", with a little sarcasm attached to it. The picture consists of two white notes stuck on the door with a message written on each of them.

