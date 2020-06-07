Last Updated:

Couple Creates Makeshift Art Gallery For Injured Cat, Netizens Say 'purrr-fect'

A stand-up comedian by profession, Jake said his cat Richard Parker injured his foot so the couple designed makeshift art gallery for its entertainment.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
makeshift art gallery

A photograph of a black feline meandering in a makeshift art gallery watching the paintings in an artificially constructed museum has triggered laughter on the internet. Jake Lambert and Jessica Atkins put DIY efforts for their three-year-old housebound cat Richard Parker after his foot injury. Pictures of the couple creating a makeshift museum have therefore emerged online that has caught the attention of the netizens. 

A stand-up comedian by profession, Jake, was quoted saying that the feline, Richard Parker, wasn’t currently allowed to go out because he injured his foot. The cat was exceedingly bored and so the couple decided to construct a mini cat museum.  The feline could do some entertainment as all cats require a lot of stimulation, and so, the two thought it could enjoy some culture. Jake’s partner, Jess, a senior veterinary nurse at the Royal Veterinary College, worked on the project and designed 11 paintings – including cat-related works inspired by the Mona Lisa and pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet. The paintings were installed on the wall six feet from the floor across the staircases.  

Read: Australia: Video Of 'best Friends' Elsa And Hope Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

Read: Video: Woman Slices Watermelon Without Using A Knife, Netizens Amazed

In the photos, the black feline can be seen gaping at one of the paintings near realistic signs of ‘no eating or drinking’ that mesmerized the netizens. “Can you make a tiny perspex box to protect the Meawna Lisa, with a little rope barrier?” wrote a user, amused at the key details in the museum. “Just love the way it is admiring the pictures like a real gallery attendee and not trying to claw or eat them,” wrote the second user making a heart emoticon. “Typical tourist. Spending all day looking at the Mona Lisa and ignoring all the other masterpieces,” wrote the third. Several users shared pictures of artwork that they designed in order to either keep their pets entertained or amid the lockdown as a recreational activity.  

Read: UK Man Joins Drive-thru Queue In Cardboard Car, Netizens Curious If He Got Served

Read: Video: Elephant Opens Tap To Drink Water At Zoo, Netizens Amused

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all