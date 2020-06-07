Couple Creates Makeshift Art Gallery For Injured Cat, Netizens Say 'purrr-fect'

A photograph of a black feline meandering in a makeshift art gallery watching the paintings in an artificially constructed museum has triggered laughter on the internet. Jake Lambert and Jessica Atkins put DIY efforts for their three-year-old housebound cat Richard Parker after his foot injury. Pictures of the couple creating a makeshift museum have therefore emerged online that has caught the attention of the netizens.

A stand-up comedian by profession, Jake, was quoted saying that the feline, Richard Parker, wasn’t currently allowed to go out because he injured his foot. The cat was exceedingly bored and so the couple decided to construct a mini cat museum. The feline could do some entertainment as all cats require a lot of stimulation, and so, the two thought it could enjoy some culture. Jake’s partner, Jess, a senior veterinary nurse at the Royal Veterinary College, worked on the project and designed 11 paintings – including cat-related works inspired by the Mona Lisa and pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet. The paintings were installed on the wall six feet from the floor across the staircases.

Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat. pic.twitter.com/LDXKFmf4ST — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) May 15, 2020

In the photos, the black feline can be seen gaping at one of the paintings near realistic signs of ‘no eating or drinking’ that mesmerized the netizens. “Can you make a tiny perspex box to protect the Meawna Lisa, with a little rope barrier?” wrote a user, amused at the key details in the museum. “Just love the way it is admiring the pictures like a real gallery attendee and not trying to claw or eat them,” wrote the second user making a heart emoticon. “Typical tourist. Spending all day looking at the Mona Lisa and ignoring all the other masterpieces,” wrote the third. Several users shared pictures of artwork that they designed in order to either keep their pets entertained or amid the lockdown as a recreational activity.

niiiiiice. this is spicy enough to be spicy chicken nugget worthy.🔥 check your DMs — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 15, 2020

Cats can have a little davinci, as a treat — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) May 15, 2020

How about this instead? pic.twitter.com/yEUV6QCFSL — Jess Atkins (@Jessica_Atkins) May 15, 2020

Excellent work 👏🏼👏🏼! My husband and our cat Malcolm recreated one of your pictures! pic.twitter.com/rdNr5mzG6i — Kerry in Limavady (@kerryinlimavady) May 15, 2020

There’s a reason that the paintings had to be roped off. pic.twitter.com/R7KT4dQq0j — Jess Atkins (@Jessica_Atkins) May 15, 2020

She isn’t alone. I hung up pictures of all my dog’s cousins. pic.twitter.com/amsNKo5Oal — Libby Goetz (@libs12) May 15, 2020

Amazing! I love it!



I went out of town once and my friend made me these when I came back. pic.twitter.com/OxvFOhkDUV — Matt (@eveningclasses) May 15, 2020

My sister’s gift to me this year—she made it herself! pic.twitter.com/EQuwA18u7V — Ren the Millen(nial) (@Notsozenren) May 16, 2020

Typical tourist. Spending all day looking at the Mona Lisa and ignoring all the other masterpieces. — Lawdog (@TheRealRobLaw) May 15, 2020

I have art gallery too for me. Painted by my mum. Such a nice idea for us! 🦁🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/tZP0fIlbeq — Tolstoy 🇨🇦 🇨🇴 (@Me_llamoTolstoy) May 16, 2020

I like that the cat thoughtfully appreciates individual pieces — Pat Van Lenten (@patvl) May 15, 2020

This is great! I have art above my dogs dishes, a Picasso and a Garfunkel, inspiration from the song ‘If I Had A Million Dollars by @barenakedladies and the others are cartoons. pic.twitter.com/udmc0hqZxM — Susan Simmonds (@Tmontenena) May 15, 2020

