Picture Of Dog 'kissing' A Dolphin Wins Internet, Netizens Spot ‘jealous Ex’

A heart-warming post of a Golden Retriever dog and a dolphin’s unusual friendship is winning the internet. Shared by a user named Ken, the photo depicts the dog standing on the edge of a boat's deck and kissing a dolphin as a gesture of love and fondness. While pecking a kiss is how most dolphin fishes express love, this doggo thought of returning the gesture. Delta the dolphin and Gunner the dog has been the unusual sea and the land pals whose friendship has now stunned the internet.

With over 1.2 million likes, the picture has won hearts on the internet as users called the two “unique and beautiful. While some said that that the two creatures were more like the “Romeo and Juliet” and joked that the other dolphin behind was the “jealous ex” many hailed their friendship saying that the animals “are just like us” and the “inter-species relationships exist”. “Love exists unconditionally,” wrote a user. “I need more of this stuff on my feed,” wrote the second. “Dogs are realizing that humans suck so they’re looking for new best friends,” wrote the third. Another user shared the photo of his dog looking for his best friend seal, standing on the ship’s dock.

Next thing ya know: pic.twitter.com/xCUsXPCOeZ — Colin Phang (@cphangcolin) June 18, 2020

More like this pic.twitter.com/EziZZ2wSn3 — Ok really (@hamlinz_sus) June 18, 2020

Is Delta the only dolphin that became Gunner's friend? — red circle army (@redcirclearmy) June 18, 2020

They're better at being people than we are. — Jason Small (@jsmall74) June 17, 2020

now kush wants to meet a dolphin 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/eKrGC4YwzU — Da-vii-iD (@davidmosthated) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the other side of the boat https://t.co/IIDDyOQnY6 — kimwagner (@kimwagner) June 18, 2020

The jealous boi in the back though — Λmy ➳ (@AmyVinze) June 18, 2020

So beautiful 💙 — Prancer530 (@PrancerPaw) June 19, 2020

Friendship that goes beyond words

While the picture has won many hearts, this isn’t the first instance of the dog and a dolphin’s unbreakable bond. A Labrador retriever named Ben and a dolphin named Duggie inexplicably became the best of friends a few years back, despite the fact that one lives on land and the other in the ocean. On the coast of County Donegal in Ireland, dog spotted Duggie the dolphin and the two became friends and popular with locals and tourists alike. Duggie was a frequent sight from the decks of incoming ferry boats while the dog sat waving at his ocean friend. Another dog named Zeus and a dolphin named Roxanne, despite their obvious differences also shared a special friendship that goes beyond words.

