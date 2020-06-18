Video: Roller Coaster With Teddy Bears Is Back With ‘sloth’ Friends, Netizens In Splits

A video of 22 oversized plush bears enjoying the roller coaster in the Dutch theme park Walibi Holland along with some sloth friends has amused the internet. In the video uploaded on Walibi Holland’s YouTube channel on June 17, the group of bears and some sloths can be seen enjoying the coaster called Untamed. The unique coaster has five inversions and a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57 mph, according to Coaster Grotto, an online database that tracks roller coasters and theme parks.

Having reopened this week after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park is in the limelight for some more animals that joined the roller coaster ride as can be seen in the 1-minute long clip shared online. Further, the park entertained its fans on social media with guessing contests, such as a giant rubber ducky race on the El Rio Grande river. In another fun activity, the park sent the plastic, water-filled dummies on a coaster and shot whipped cream cakes off the Space Shot attraction. Apart from the animals having a gala time on the Untamed, the park also shared a video of pressure washing and speed zone attraction after renovation while it was closed to the visitors.

Users thank Walibi Holland

However, the video of the teddy bears and their sloth friends has taken the internet by storm as the near realistic bears wave hands and sloths look like they are exalted and jumping as the coaster bobs back and forth with the wind roaring. YouTube viewers called the footage “exciting” and “cute”. “I love how their expressions and movements look like they are reacting to the ride,” said a user named Ginger Bella. Another user coasterzigner said, “Never have I wanted to be a teddy bear more in my life!” “Thank you Walibi Holland for making my day,” wrote Odyssey. “Next lost gravity?” asked Mess.

