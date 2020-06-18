TSA's Bomb Sniffing Dog Retires, Netizens Say 'thank You' For Service

A “cool” bomb-sniffing dog for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) who spent at least 8 years in his career has now retired. The pooch graduated in the third class of passenger screening canines trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In a video shared by TSA on Instagram and regional spokesperson Mark Howell of the brave canine TTirado, his handler Keith Gray can be seen celebrating his accomplishments at a private ceremony at IND on the last day of his job that has won the pooch praises all over the internet.

“TTirado is ready for retirement and thinking of investing in tennis balls. They have a high return rate,” TSA wrote in a post on Instagram while sharing the TTirado's last detection on the job that stunned the social media. Footage shows the moment pooch indicates his last luggage set up, dozens of coloured tennis balls fall from above.

After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired. He was adopted by his handler Keith Gray and will spend retirement at home with his family. Check out this clip of his final bag search and reward! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/efRwPFrmDi — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

Named in honour of New York Engine 23 Firefighter Hector Luis Tirado, who died in service on 9/11, the nearly ten-and-a-half-year-old dog is one of the few last dogs on the TSA-bred puppy program who joined in 2012. While celebrating his last day with vibrance and joy, handler Gray said, “I am thankful for such a fantastic partner in TTirado as my first dog. He has taught me a lot over the years, and I have been amazed in his growth and how far we have come.”

Wow...this tweet really took off! @TSA doesn’t have a SoundCloud to promote, so I’ll just share some additional pictures of this very photogenic #GoodBoy throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/Qp0YLE2efr — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

Further, according to TSA’s press release shared on the government’s official site, TTirado also supported security operations for major sporting events like NFL Super Bowls, the NCAA Final Four, Kentucky Derby, Indy 500, as well as the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

Internet wishes the pooch a "Happy Retirement"

Internet users showered love on the heroic pooch’s video calling him the “goodest of boys”. “Happy retirement and thank you for your service!!” a commenter wrote while sharing a picture of the dog. “Enjoy retirement you wonderful, brave doggo!!!!,” wrote another. “What a great dog. Hope he gets to keep all those balls,” wrote the third, thanking the pooch for his service.

He has a full retirement stock of new tennis balls — Meg R =^..^= 🍸🍸🍸🍸 (@sttsxm) June 17, 2020

Who's a good boy!? TTirado is! Happy Retirement little man. — bannanawinnd (@bannanawinnd) June 17, 2020

My god, how I needed this today. Thank you and happy retirement TTirado! — TK (@tkcarrot) June 17, 2020

Awww, he's a good boy and a Big Sweetie! 😘 — 🐞Angel Cubby🌈 & JJ & Dixie (@Moody85) June 17, 2020

This is what I want to see from humans! well done 👍🏻

Happy retirement for you, Ttirado 🥳🥳🎊🎉🎊 enjoy your days ahead! 😘💕💕💕 — Mey (@meylemba) June 18, 2020

Thank you for keeping people safe! You’re 10/10 a good boi!!! Enjoy your retirement ❤️❤️❤️ — WitchyWoman (@WitchyW39286526) June 17, 2020

